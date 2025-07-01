Mercedes star in talks for SHOCK Alpine switch

A Mercedes F1 star is being lined up by Alpine as a potential replacement for one of their struggling drivers, according to recent reports.

The Enstone-based outfit are rooted to the bottom of the F1 standings following another dismal outing at last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, with neither Pierre Gasly or Franco Colapinto able to pick up any much-needed points.

But while both are struggling for form, it is the performances of Colapinto in particular which have prompted the team to explore alternative options, with Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas emerging as the top target.

The Race has reported that Alpine supremo Flavio Briatore has already approached the Silver Arrows to discuss the Finn's availability as they look to turn their fortunes around.

Bottas spent five years at Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton, and played a pivotal role in the team's dominance during that period, winning five constructors' titles on the bounce.

He made the switch to Alfa Romeo in 2022, and remained part of the team after they transitioned to Sauber in 2024, before being axed at the end of that campaign.

The 35-year-old was offered a lifeline by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to return as backup to George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, but has never formally ruled out earning another seat on the grid at some stage.

Franco Colapinto has endured a miserable campaign with Alpine

Bottas top target to replace Colapinto

Alpine may well be set to give the 10-time race winner that opportunity, with Colapinto failing to provide an upturn in results after taking over from Jack Doohan midway through the year.

The Argentine - who spent the second half of 2024 alongside Alex Albon at Williams - was initially given five races to prove his worth, before Briatore issued a bizarre U-turn on that decision.

But has so far failed to deliver, with his 15th-place finish in Spielberg the latest in an underwhelming series of results.

Next up for the 22-year-old, in what could be his last chance to impress, is the British GP at Silverstone this weekend.

