Alpine F1 star warns of 'painful' future as driver decision looms

Alpine F1 star Pierre Gasly has hinted at what Alpine's near future may look like, with question marks about their driver lineup and performance issues plaguing them heading into the summer break.

The Enstone-based outfit are currently sat plum last in the constructors' championship, with just 20 points from the first 14 races of the season.

Rather embarrassingly for the team and their executive advisor Flavio Briatore, it is Gasly that has picked up every single one of those points, with neither Jack Doohan nor Franco Colapinto proving to be a reliable back-up.

Briatore opted to axe Doohan just six races into his rookie season in F1, with Colapinto making the step up to try and maximise results across 2025, but the young Argentine is now point-less in eight races.

That has led to suggestions that another driver switch could be on the way, with Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Doohan all linked with a move to replace Colapinto.

Briatore at the time of Doohan's sacking said that it would be one of a few driver lineup changes throughout 2025 as the team try and nail down a solid driver combination for the all-important 2026 season.

Both Jack Doohan and Franco Colapinto have struggled in 2025

Now, however, Gasly has suggested that the team are expecting their performance issues to plague them for the remainder of the 2025 season, potentially suggesting that a move to displace Colapinto before the end of the season could prove to be just as fruitless.

"I just want to work with the team for next year," Gasly told F1 media after the Hungarian Grand Prix. "I know what we have to fight for next season.

"I know this year is going to be painful and I don’t want to get into that frustration of not having the races we would like, just try to focus on my driving for the team.

"This season is not going to be easy until the end of the year, but I just want to work for next year."

Why is 2026 so important for Alpine?

Wholesale regulation changes are sweeping into F1 next year, which may allow for a mix up in the current competitive order in the sport.

Teams like Alpine and Aston Martin could have a lot to gain in this sense, due to their big budgets and current time spent in the doldrums.

Alpine have an upcoming new power unit partnership with Mercedes too, meaning that the Enstone-based outfit will be focused solely on ways to improve their car design.

The team also need to prove to star driver Gasly that they can start taking big strides forwards in terms of performance, as he is only contracted until the end of the 2026 season and will likely be sought after by a number of teams up and down the grid.

Who his team-mate will be for the 2026 season remains to be seen, however.

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

F1 HEADLINES: Russell Mercedes contract verdict issued as Perez handed F1 RETURN boost

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 boss admits team ill-prepared for Hamilton challenge

READ MORE: Horner’s F1 return hits ANOTHER stumbling block

Related