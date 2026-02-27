F1's newest drivers' champion Lando Norris has bolstered his personal brand after his 2025 title success with a new line of merchandise, but fans aren't happy at the height of the prices.

Norris has become the poster boy for the UK's presence in the pinnacle of motorsport as former British darling Lewis Hamilton continued to struggle during his first year at Ferrari.

As the seven-time champion went from one race weekend disaster to the next in 2025, Norris continued to pick up crucial points that contributed towards his eventual maiden title victory, all whilst boasting a legion of passionate fans.

But those fans are now turning on the 26-year-old after his newest range of personal merchandise 'The Grand LN Collection' dropped on the lnfour website, with items fetching up to as much as £95 for a knitted sweater, £28 for a three-pack of socks and even £18 for a single bandana covered in the F1 champion's initials.

Norris fans revolt: 'We can't buy anymore'

As Norris' first personal merchandise collection of 2026 launched on his website ahead of the upcoming F1 season, fans took to social media to air their frustrations over the lofty prices of the kit.

One comment under a promotional Instagram post of the new collection, which seemed to be going for an aspirational new money aesthetic, read: "Why is it more and more expensive?? The collection is so pretty but we can’t buy anymore with price like this."

Another fan agreed with this sentiment, posting on social media platform 'X', "Lando Norris stop making your merch so expensive. I am not your strongest soldier."

But not all of the British driver's fans took issue with the prices, especially considering that McLaren's own official F1 kit for 2026 is asking £81 for their generic team polo.

One Norris supporter took to 'X' to share their full order, having bitten the bullet and paid for six full price items from the new collection, which came to the eye-watering total of £495.

But when the official LN4 account reposted it in excitement, fans once again flocked to the comments to share their disapproval of the pricing structure.

"WHATTA HAUL THIS GON BE," read Norris' personal brands comment, whilst fans made their feelings clear replying: "HOW MUCH?" and "i’m too broke for this s***."

This is not the first time that the high price point demanded of Norris' fans has gained traction on social media, with the pricing structure for the 2026 Landostand at this year's British Grand Prix also raising some eyebrows.

Tickets for the 2026 Landostand, which is located at Stowe corner at Silverstone, are priced at £539 for a three-day ticket and £569 for a four-day ticket, though fans do get a reserved seat, exclusive Norris merchandise and access to the dedicated fan zone as part of the package.

