Lando Norris reveals impact of WILD F1 parties

Lando Norris dished the details on the impact of his wild F1 parties and why he is now instead prioritising wellness.

The Brit is six rounds away from potentially claiming his first F1 drivers’ title, if he is able to keep McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri at bay, in a season that has seen his win tally rise to nine victories.

It is hard to believe Norris only secured his first race win last year, with the 25-year-old finally lifting the first place trophy at the Miami Grand Prix.

In an interview with British Vogue, Norris revealed the impact of wild parties, such as the one he celebrated after his Miami win, and why that lifestyle no longer serves him.

Norris on Miami GP party celebrations

The article referenced rumours of Norris DJing until 5am at the Singapore GP one year, and the 'faint scar on his nose' which he apparently cut with glass during an accident at a boat party with Martin Garrix.

Norris revealed he does not regret the late night partying, even after his first race win in Miami, but also mentioned that wellness was now his focus.

“I wanted to celebrate all night,” he said.

“I mean, I did. Because it is one of the craziest achievements you can do. How many people in the world can say that?”

“I feel like just being the age I have been, you get away with a lot. I think, quite quickly, it starts to catch up with you.”

