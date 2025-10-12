close global

Lewis Hamilton at Zandvoort looking glum

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton delivers painful statement as team confirm ban

Sheona Mountford
Lewis Hamilton’s empathy knows no bounds with the F1 champion commiserating with the catering team after a woeful 2025 season for Ferrari.

F1 boss reveals Ferrari loophole benefits

Cadillac F1 boss Graeme Lowdon has revealed that his drivers will be swapping a Cadillac simulator car for a real Ferrari car ahead of the outfit's first season in the sport.

F1 team reveal driver BAN

An F1 team have revealed a ban for their drivers as their rivals prepare for the regulation changes next season.

Red Bull issue sale verdict after $2.3billion bid

Red Bull have reportedly issued a verdict on whether to sell up after receiving offers of up to $2.3billion for an F1 team.

Sergio Perez sends fans WILD with iconic Mexico appearance

Former Red Bull F1 star Sergio Perez has sent fans wild with a recent appearance in his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Lance Stroll emotional as he addresses F1 criticism

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has appeared emotional in a recent interview after being asked how he deals with criticism in F1.

