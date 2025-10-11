Red Bull issue sale verdict after $2.3billion bid

Red Bull have reportedly issued a verdict on whether to sell up after receiving offers of up to $2.3billion for an F1 team.

The team entered the sport in 2005 after the energy drink giants purchased Jaguar Racing and 20 years on, Red Bull have won eight drivers' titles and six constructors' championships.

After their first campaign, Red Bull then acquired Minardi to form their F1 sister team, becoming STR (Scuderia Toro Rosso) in 2006.

Though the outfit have gone through many rebrands to make it to today, the team now known as Racing Bulls has provided Red Bull with a handy training ground to prepare some of the most exciting young talents for a potential promotion up to the main squad.

But things haven't always gone plain sailing for Red Bull and their sister squad. Red Bull have a second driver problem with many racers falling victim to the tricky demands of the seat, and as things stand, Racing Bulls have a more secure lineup than the main team.

Current Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda is at risk of being out of a drive in F1 entirely next year and Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar is being eyed up for a potential promotion.

Are Red Bull ready to sell Racing Bulls?

For drivers like Hadjar who are ready to take on the challenge of a promotion, Racing Bulls acts as a slightly less overwhelming springboard to help young stars get to grips with the sport in their rookie season, before being considered for a move to the main team.

But could Red Bull be about to lose their sister squad?

According to British F1 journalist Joe Saward, Red Bull have received offers to sell the Faenza-based sister squad which comes under the ownership of the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

In his Green Notebook blog, Saward wrote: "I am reliably informed that Red Bull recently turned down an offer of $2.3billion from investors wanting to purchase the Racing Bulls team.

"The Austrian drinks company is getting about one offer a month, the previous highest bid being for $2billion in August."

In reality however, the sister team is likely worth a lot more to Red Bull as a preparation squad, given that the energy drink brand backs plenty of young drivers from karting all the way through their single seater journey, in the hope of priming them for F1 in the future.

