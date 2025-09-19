Yuki Tsunoda has issued a fiery statement after rumours the Red Bull F1 star will be axed from the team at the end of the 2025 season.

It has been no secret that Tsunoda has struggled since his Red Bull promotion, only able to score points in four grands prix and currently languishing down in P19 in the drivers’ standings.

His misery was compounded further when his team-mate Max Verstappen claimed victory at Monza, with the Japanese racer only managing a P13 finish himself.

According to Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz, Verstappen invited his team-mate into the middle of the team photograph during the celebrations, to which Tsunoda was paraphrased to have said: “No, I can’t do it. I don’t deserve to be there.”

A report in the German media also claimed that Racing Bulls star and F1’s latest podium scorer Isack Hadjar will replace Tsunoda in 2026, rumours that the 25-year-old has addressed ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Will Tsunoda remain at Red Bull?

Speaking to the media, Tsunoda addressed Red Bull axe rumours and said: “I don’t know what rumours you’re talking about.

“I am only focused on what I can do. Even that situation last year I was only focused on my own performance. I was saying if I remember correctly the exact same things.

“It doesn’t matter. Rumours are rumours. It’s not the facts. Let them enjoy the rumours and I will just stick with it anyway.”

Tsunoda added: “I don’t expect anything. Like I said, it’s not my job to talk to other teams and everything.

“My only job is to drive fast and make the results. I will leave those things to my people, my team, who’s helping that and who is specifically there for. That’s why I will focus on myself, driving and make the progress each race which I am enjoying. I just keep doing that. Let them do their job.”

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies stated in September that they would not replace Tsunoda with Hadjar before the end of the current season, but as for 2026, their driver lineup has not been decided.

