Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has suggested that a future move to Ferrari could be on the cards, but only on one condition.

➡️ READ MORE

Alpine boss Briatore AXES driver for 2026

Related image

Alpine F1 boss Flavio Briatore has axed one driver from his list of potential replacements for Franco Colapinto.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton gives stern reaction after Abu Dhabi 2021 question

Related image

Lewis Hamilton was thrown off by a recent question regarding his 2021 world championship defeat at the hands of Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA summon McLaren star for trial by media after Italian GP controversy

Related image

The FIA have summoned world championship leader Oscar Piastri ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Carlos Sainz insists Lewis Hamilton has made huge Ferrari mistake

Related image

Carlos Sainz has claimed that Lewis Hamilton has made a major error in his decision to join Ferrari this year.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 world champion admits extraordinary 2.30am habit

Related image

2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg has revealed an unusual habit that helped him to defeat Lewis Hamilton.

➡️ READ MORE

Related