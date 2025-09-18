close global

Max Verstappen in Zandvoort

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen open to Ferrari move as F1 team axe driver for 2026

Dan Ripley
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has suggested that a future move to Ferrari could be on the cards, but only on one condition.

Alpine boss Briatore AXES driver for 2026

Alpine F1 boss Flavio Briatore has axed one driver from his list of potential replacements for Franco Colapinto.

Hamilton gives stern reaction after Abu Dhabi 2021 question

Lewis Hamilton was thrown off by a recent question regarding his 2021 world championship defeat at the hands of Max Verstappen.

FIA summon McLaren star for trial by media after Italian GP controversy

The FIA have summoned world championship leader Oscar Piastri ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz insists Lewis Hamilton has made huge Ferrari mistake

Carlos Sainz has claimed that Lewis Hamilton has made a major error in his decision to join Ferrari this year.

F1 world champion admits extraordinary 2.30am habit

2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg has revealed an unusual habit that helped him to defeat Lewis Hamilton.

