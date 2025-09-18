Sky Sports F1 star Ted Kravitz as revealed a touching moment from the Italian Grand Prix involving Red Bull stars Max Verstappen and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

In an interview with The Race, Kravitz looked back at the post-race group photo with Red Bull at Monza following Verstappen's stunning victory.

Verstappen was visibly in high spirits after securing his third win of the season, while Tsunoda’s race had been relatively forgettable finishing 80 seconds down on the Dutchman in 13th.

Tsunoda has endured a torrid time while being Verstappen's team-mate and has only finished in the points once in the last four months.

Verstappen was seen front and centre of the celebrations, while Tsunoda can only be spotted on the fringes outside.

Tsunoda stepped back from the celebration

According to Kravitz, Verstappen tried to draw Tsunoda into the celebration by inviting him to stand alongside him. However, the Japanese driver declined, feeling that the moment wasn’t meant for him.

Kravitz said: “It was a sad moment when Max in the joys of his third win for Red Bull Racing and Yuki having another slightly anonymous weekend.

"And when Max said to Yuki, who was on the very, very fringes of the photo, 'come into the middle, join our celebration.' And Yuki was like, 'No, I don't, I can't do it. I don't deserve to be there.'

Kravitz on the ‘human moment’ between Verstappen and Tsunoda

Kravitz continued: 'it was a real human moment that I kind of look back on, and felt, wow, yeah, that's, that's quite that kind of gets you there a bit.

"With my new book, F1 Insider: Notes from the Pit Lane, I want to offer readers a behind-the-scenes look at the teams and showcase the sport’s truly memorable moments.”

