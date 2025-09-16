Hamilton snubbed as Ferrari legend green lights Verstappen signing
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been snubbed by a former Ferrari star in favour of a move to Maranello for Max Verstappen.
The Dutchman may have already confirmed his place at Red Bull for the 2026 season, but that hasn't stopped rumours swirling over an exit to one of his rival F1 teams in 2027.
As things stand, the 27-year-old is contracted to the Milton Keynes-based F1 outfit until the end of 2028, but could Mercedes or even Ferrari prove a better fit for the reigning champion?
F1's 1999 runner-up Eddie Irvine seems to think so, with the Irishman even debating if the four-time champion might make a more logical signing for the Scuderia than Hamilton.
The 40-year-old has struggled since his switch to racing in red, failing to step on a grand prix podium so far.
And speaking to Sky Sports F1, Irvine pointed out that in his opinion, Hamilton left it too late in his career to join Ferrari.
"Problem with Lewis, he came a bit too old. But he won seven World Championships, so there’s always a price," the 59-year-old said, highlighting that the modern era of Ferrari were lacking 'cross-pollination' due to their isolated location in Italy.
Irvine highlights Ferrari difficulties
Touching on his own four years as a Ferrari driver, Irvine continued: "Back in my day, you had Michael [Schumacher] come, he was seen as by far the fastest driver. Because of that, Rory Byrne came, Ross [Brawn] came, and that whole team was built around the fact that Michael was another world.
"A bit like Verstappen is now, where if Verstappen went somewhere, he could take a lot of people. Without the whole system together, everyone’s at the same level."
"Michael gave up a lot, like Michael probably gave up two, three, maybe even more world championships to leave Benetton to go [to Ferrari]. Because the first few years, people have no idea how bad it was at Ferrari...and he got there. But people forget, it took four years."
"I would love Verstappen to come to Ferrari. I think the two of them together would be sensational. I hope he doesn’t leave it too late like Lewis did."
