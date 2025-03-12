Every current F1 driver contract and what they could mean for 2025 silly season

close global

The 2025 Formula 1 season is almost here, with just days to go before the action gets under way at the Australian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen once again enters the new campaign as the man to beat after the Red Bull star clinched his fourth successive drivers' title in 2024, but has a fight on his hands to defend his crown from the likes of last year's runner-up, Lando Norris.

The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton - earning a reported $60m a year following his blockbuster switch from Mercedes - will also hope to be in contention come the business end of the season, while George Russell is targeting a big improvement at Mercedes.

Norris' team-mate at McLaren, Oscar Piastri, may be considered something of an outsider, but there is no doubt the Australian has the backing of his squad after signing a new multi-year deal this week.

When do F1 stars' contracts expire?

A number of racers face an altogether more uncertain future, with several big names out of contract at the end of this season.

Ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 campaign, let's take a look at the current contract agreements in place for each driver on the grid.

DriverTeamContract Length
Lando NorrisMcLaren2027
Oscar PiastriMcLaren2028
Charles LeclercFerrari2029
Lewis HamiltonFerrari2026
Max VerstappenRed Bull2028
Liam LawsonRed Bull2025
George RussellMercedes2025
Kimi AntonelliMercedes2025
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin2026
Lance StrollAston Martin2026
Pierre GaslyAlpine2026
Jack DoohanAlpine2025
Esteban OconHaas2026
Oliver BearmanAlpine2026
Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls2025
Isack HadjarRacing Bulls2025
Carlos SainzWilliams2026
Alex AlbonWilliams2026
Nico HulkenbergSauber2026
Gabriel BortoletoSauber2026

Who do you think will win the F1 2025 drivers' title?

28547 votes

