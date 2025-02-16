Verstappen given SHOCK blow in 2025 F1 title race

While the 2025 F1 world championship may not have started, reigning champion Max Verstappen has already been handed a major blow.

Verstappen, 27, appeared set to steamroll his opposition in 2024 after a flying start to the year in which he began the year heavy odds on favourite.

He responded with a whopping seven victories in the opening 10 races of the campaign to take a commanding lead over McLaren ace Lando Norris.

Red Bull’s performance then dipped enough in the second half of the season to allow McLaren to close the gap, leading to a tense finale.

However, Verstappen’s masterful win at Sao Paulo, coupled with a disastrous race for Norris, allowed the Dutch dynamo to fittingly seal his fourth world crown in Las Vegas.

Max Verstappen's victory in Brazil proved crucial in 2024

Max Verstappen began the 2024 season as heavy favourite

Verstappen named second favourite for 2025

McLaren’s rise in 2024 means there will be no repeat of Verstappen’s short odds in 2025.

Betfair have priced the four-time champ at 5/2 behind title favourite Lando Norris, with the Brit installed at 9/4.

“The 2024 F1 season was the most unpredictable in recent times and more of the same is expected in 2025, with drivers from three different teams topping the list of favourites for the upcoming season,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom explained.

Lando Norris begins the 2025 season as title favourite

“Having pushed Max Verstappen close in 2024, Lando Norris is the favourite to win the title at 9/4.”

New Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton is 11/2 behind teammate Charles Leclerc on 4/1, while Oscar Piastri and British star George Russell are 8/1 and 11/1 respectively.

2025 F1 drivers' title odds:

Lando Norris 9/4

Max Verstappen 5/2

Charles Leclerc 4/1

Lewis Hamilton 11/2

Oscar Piastri 8/1

George Russell 11/1

Liam Lawson 35/1

Kimi Antonelli 55/1

Yuki Tsunoda 70/1

Fernando Alonso 80/1

Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz 175/1

Alex Albon, Oliver Bearman, Isack Hadjar, Esteban Ocon 325/1

Lance Stroll, Nico Hulkenberg, Jack Doohan, Gabriel Bortoleto 500/1.

