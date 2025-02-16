F1 News Today: Verstappen and Horner feud details emerge as major COMEBACK lined up

Jos Verstappen has opened up about the public feud between himself and Christian Horner during the 2024 season.

Axed F1 star reveals plans for major COMEBACK

Axed Formula 1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer has revealed his intention to make a comeback in a shock statement.

Former F1 boss buys NEW team in huge announcement

Eddie Jordan his dipped his toes back into the sporting business market by acquiring a rugby union team.

Verstappen reveals NEW future plan as team-mate DROPOUT confirmed

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has spoken out over major plans for his future after being hit by a team-mate bombshell.

Vettel receives F1 COMEBACK verdict as champion undertakes new role

Sebastian Vettel has been told not to make a Formula 1 comeback as the four-time world champion takes on a new role.

Hamilton celebrates Ferrari FIRST as unseen footage revealed

Lewis Hamilton’s first moments with Ferrari have been revealed by the Formula 1 team in a release of previously unseen footage.

