Hamilton celebrates Ferrari FIRST as unseen footage revealed

Lewis Hamilton’s first moments with Ferrari have been revealed by the Formula 1 team in a release of previously unseen footage.

The seven-time world champion completed his switch to Ferrari in January, where he received a tour of the team’s factory in Maranello and completed his first test with the team.

Hamilton took to the track in a Ferrari for the first time at Fiorano, the team’s private test track, where he was greeted by the Tifosi who had gathered in their hundreds to witness the champion’s first moments with his new team.

The 40-year-old went on to complete more extensive testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, alongside his team-mate Charles Leclerc, in the SF-23 and 24, with Hamilton expected to drive the 2025 Ferrari for the first time in Bahrain during pre-season testing from February 26-28.

Lewis Hamilton is yet to take to the track in Ferrari's 2025 challenger

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed an emotional Ferrari debut

Ferrari release unseen Hamilton footage

Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari was captured in a series of curated social media releases, with the initial picture of the champion posing outside the team's headquarters becoming F1’s most liked post on Instagram.

The most anticipated reveal, however, was Hamilton’s debut in red, with the team dedicating a separate post to showcase the Brit dressed in Ferrari’s iconic colours.

Ferrari have recently unveiled a video of unseen footage from Hamilton’s debut, capturing the extent of his emotion throughout the week.

The stunning footage also depicted Hamilton and the team’s reaction to when he first tried on a Ferrari racesuit, with the champion giddy with excitement.

“Wow…looks good, no?” he said, unable to hide his smile as he donned the iconic red racesuit for the first time.

“First time in red, feels good!”

