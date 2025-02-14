Before 2024, F1 fans could only have dreamt of seeing Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in a straight fight for the drivers’ title.

Other theorists might have wondered which of the two would be the quicker driver, given equal machinery and conditions.

The highly anticipated 2025 Ferrari Formula 1 merch is available to buy right now.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen Red Bull exit bombshell as Aston Martin details CONFIRMED

Now, in 2025, those dreams have become a reality with the two fearsomely quick drivers set to do battle at Ferrari after Hamilton's unveiling.

Hamilton has seven titles to his name and won two races in an inconsistent Mercedes last year, while Leclerc was victorious three times, including his maiden home win in Monaco.

But the question remains over who will emerge superior come Abu Dhabi in 2025.

Click here to get your hands on the first Ferrari hat featuring Hamilton's iconic driver number 44.

Lewis Hamilton took an emotional win at Silverstone in 2024

Charles Leclerc claimed his first Monaco victory

Can Leclerc edge Hamilton at Ferrari?

Given the battle between the racers in red will be so tight, it’s worth a look at the odds market to decipher who may come out on top.

Leclerc appears to be the early favourite to beat Hamilton, according to bookmakers Betfair.

Charles Leclerc is tipped to beat Lewis Hamilton in 2025

The Monegasque ace has been priced at 4/9 (-225) to beat his more experienced teammate, with Hamilton a tempting 7/5 (+140).

Based on last season, when third-placed Leclerc scored 133 more points than Hamilton, in seventh, the Ferrari darling certainly appears to be in pole position to earn bragging rights.

However, Hamilton has rarely been an underdog in his career and may be transported back to 2007 when he began the season as teammate to 2006 champion Fernando Alonso at McLaren.

As an official partner of Ferrari F1 team, the PUMA website now stock the 2025 team kit along with a stylish selection of the Scuderia's merch.

READ MORE: Hamilton brought down to earth at Ferrari as F1 team principal statement issued

Related