Ferrari announce Hamilton signing in DEBUT post

Ferrari have officially confirmed Lewis Hamilton’s signing to the team in a debut post on social media.

Throughout the 2024 season Hamilton’s move to the Scuderia has been hotly anticipated, especially due to the frustrating end to his career at Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion was often left despondent post race in 2024, where he bemoaned the pace of the Mercedes and on some occasions doubted his own abilities.

Apart from victories in Silverstone and Spa, Hamilton was often bested by team-mate George Russell, particularly in qualifying where he was beaten in 19 sessions.

Lewis Hamilton will team up with Fred Vasseur this year

Can Lewis Hamilton get the better of Charles Leclerc in 2025?

Hamilton officially becomes a Ferrari F1 driver

For the majority of the 2024 season, Hamilton will have been looking at his future team and hoping to jump in the car early, after Ferrari secured multiple victories last year.

Charles Leclerc won in Monaco, Monza and Austin, as Carlos Sainz achieved a P1 finish in Australia and Mexico, with Ferrari even challenging McLaren for first in the constructors' until the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton will not only be hoping to add more wins to his record-breaking tally in 2025, but also to claim that eighth world title that has eluded him.

As of January 1, the champion is now officially a Ferrari driver with F1 and Hamilton himself acknowledging the change on social media.

Ferrari also celebrated Hamilton’s debut in a video posted to social media on New Years Day welcoming the Brit.

"Welcome to the family," the team wrote on Instagram, with the video depicting the team following Hamilton on social media and looking through his photos.

The team also made a reference to Hamilton’s much-loved dog Roscoe in the video, who could also potentially make his debut in the Ferrari garage in 2025.

