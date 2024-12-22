Hamilton Ferrari debut date 'CONFIRMED'

The exact date of Lewis Hamilton's first run in a Ferrari car has been confirmed, according to reports from Italian media.

Hamilton will join the Maranello outfit from the 2025 season onwards, after his legendary Mercedes partnership came to an end at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Mercedes-Hamilton partnership was the most successful driver-team combination of all time, with six world championships and 84 race victories being achieved by Hamilton, while the team won eight constructors' titles.

However, Hamilton's last three seasons with the Brackley outfit were disappointing, only picking up two victories in that time as the team fell away from being championship contenders.

When will Hamilton make his Ferrari debut?

Hamilton is hoping that a fresh start can reinvigorate his bid to become an eight-time world champion, with Ferrari recently having propelled themselves back into contention of claiming a first title since 2008.

Alongside Charles Leclerc, Hamilton is set to form a formidable driver lineup, with Carlos Sainz the driver unlucky enough to be displaced by the 39-year-old's shock switch.

Now, the exact date of Hamilton's Ferrari debut seems to have been confirmed, with speculation rife about whether or not the Brit will drive a Ferrari before the pre-season test in Bahrain in February.

Hamilton missed out on the post-season Abu Dhabi test due to Mercedes sponsor duties, delaying his Ferrari debut in order to have a proper send-off with the team.

AutoRacer have suggested that Hamilton has already visited Maranello in a private meeting to get to know some of the team, and that he will make use of some TPC (testing of previous cars) days in late January to get up to speed on the Fiorano track.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur recently confirmed that this would happen 'weather permitting' in January, but the above publication has suggested that Hamilton will be on the track on January 21 and January 22.

GPFans has contacted Ferrari for comment on the reports.

