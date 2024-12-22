F1 News Today: Red Bull BOMBSHELL emerges as F1 star set to sign with RIVAL

close global

Red Bull Christian Horner dropped a team exit bombshell this week amid their driver merry-go-round.

Shock Hamilton contract revelation emerges as champion tipped to sign with RIVAL

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is reportedly set to end one contract and sign with a rival.

Ferrari F1 chief reveals Hamilton BAN

Talking of Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has opened up on a ban that was in place for his new driver.

Colapinto handed career BOOST in official F1 verdict

Franco Colapinto has been given a boost as he looks for a return to the F1 grid.

Ricciardo F1 RETURN verdict issued as team chief offers comeback twist

Daniel Ricciardo and talk of a potential return to F1 simply will not go away.

