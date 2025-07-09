Red Bull deliver 67-word statement after brutal Christian Horner sacking

Christian Horner's 20-year tenure with Red Bull came to an end with a 67-word statement from the F1 team on Wednesday morning.

Laurent Mekies will replace Horner, in a move that sees the former VCARB team principal promoted up to the senior team.

Horner has overseen 405 grands prix, 287 podiums, 124 wins, 107 pole positions, 21 seasons, eight drivers' titles and six constructors' championships for Red Bull.

He has been synonymous with the team for more than two decades, before the 51-year-old was relieved of his duties with immediate effect in a curt team statement shared on social media.

"After 20 years with the Team, Christian Horner departs Oracle Red Bull Racing as Team Principal and CEO," it read.

"We thank him for his tireless and exceptional work. He has been instrumental in building this Team into one of the most successful in F1, with eight Drivers' Championships and six Constructors' Championships.

"Thank you for everything Christian, you will forever remain an important part of our team's history."

Christian Horner says goodbye to Red Bull after 20 years

Red Bull's blunt goodbye

There is no doubting the sincerity behind the statement, but the 67-word salvo is a far cry from the montages and outpouring of love that you might have expected for someone who has been at a company for that long.

When Lewis Hamilton bid farewell to Mercedes, the team posted a four-minute YouTube video - among a plethora of other content - as they said goodbye to the seven-time world champion.

Even Sauber have posted more than 20 times to celebrate Nico Hulkenberg's podium at Silverstone.

But Red Bull simply put out 67 words on X - 75 on Instagram and LinkedIn - to say goodbye to a man who oversaw the team as they won 14 world titles.

Several hours later, the team did post a 90-second video on their social media pages to commemorate Horner's time with the team, with the video appearing late on Wednesday evening.

After 20 years with the Team, Christian Horner departs Oracle Red Bull Racing as Team Principal and CEO.



We thank him for his tireless and exceptional work. He has been instrumental in building this Team into one of the most successful in F1, with eight Drivers' Championships… pic.twitter.com/9SyqjSBvEG — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 9, 2025

Now it will be up to Mekies and the rest of the team to try and salvage the 2025 season that sees them sit 288 points behind leaders McLaren in the constructors' standings.

Max Verstappen has amassed 165 of 172 points for the team, but still finds himself third in the drivers' standings, 61 points behind Lando Norris in second.

