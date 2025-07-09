close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Christian Horner in Spain

Red Bull deliver 67-word statement after brutal Christian Horner sacking

Red Bull deliver 67-word statement after brutal Christian Horner sacking

Christian Horner in Spain

Christian Horner's 20-year tenure with Red Bull came to an end with a 67-word statement from the F1 team on Wednesday morning.

Laurent Mekies will replace Horner, in a move that sees the former VCARB team principal promoted up to the senior team.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull FINALLY break silence as Christian Horner sacking causes major team principal reshuffle

Horner has overseen 405 grands prix, 287 podiums, 124 wins, 107 pole positions, 21 seasons, eight drivers' titles and six constructors' championships for Red Bull.

He has been synonymous with the team for more than two decades, before the 51-year-old was relieved of his duties with immediate effect in a curt team statement shared on social media.

"After 20 years with the Team, Christian Horner departs Oracle Red Bull Racing as Team Principal and CEO," it read.

"We thank him for his tireless and exceptional work. He has been instrumental in building this Team into one of the most successful in F1, with eight Drivers' Championships and six Constructors' Championships.

"Thank you for everything Christian, you will forever remain an important part of our team's history."

Christian Horner says goodbye to Red Bull after 20 years

Red Bull's blunt goodbye

There is no doubting the sincerity behind the statement, but the 67-word salvo is a far cry from the montages and outpouring of love that you might have expected for someone who has been at a company for that long.

When Lewis Hamilton bid farewell to Mercedes, the team posted a four-minute YouTube video - among a plethora of other content - as they said goodbye to the seven-time world champion.

Even Sauber have posted more than 20 times to celebrate Nico Hulkenberg's podium at Silverstone.

But Red Bull simply put out 67 words on X - 75 on Instagram and LinkedIn - to say goodbye to a man who oversaw the team as they won 14 world titles.

Several hours later, the team did post a 90-second video on their social media pages to commemorate Horner's time with the team, with the video appearing late on Wednesday evening.

Now it will be up to Mekies and the rest of the team to try and salvage the 2025 season that sees them sit 288 points behind leaders McLaren in the constructors' standings.

Max Verstappen has amassed 165 of 172 points for the team, but still finds himself third in the drivers' standings, 61 points behind Lando Norris in second.

READ MORE: New Red Bull F1 team principal announced after Christian Horner SACKED with immediate effect

Related

Red Bull F1 Christian Horner George Russell VCARB Laurent Mekies
Verstappen 'words' at heart of Christian Horner exit claims F1 paddock insider
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen 'words' at heart of Christian Horner exit claims F1 paddock insider

  • Yesterday 20:53
Christian Horner ‘breaks down’ in ‘EMOTIONAL’ Red Bull farewell
Christian Horner

Christian Horner ‘breaks down’ in ‘EMOTIONAL’ Red Bull farewell

  • Yesterday 18:54

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Red Bull deliver 67-word statement after brutal Christian Horner sacking

  • 2 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari chief issues update on Vasseur future

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen 'words' at heart of Christian Horner exit claims F1 paddock insider

  • Yesterday 20:53
Latest F1 News

SECOND F1 team principal change announced after Christian Horner sacking

  • Yesterday 19:54
Christian Horner

Christian Horner ‘breaks down’ in ‘EMOTIONAL’ Red Bull farewell

  • Yesterday 18:54
Latest F1 News

Max Verstappen delivers telling response to Christian Horner sacking in 26-word statement

  • Yesterday 17:55
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july
 F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
150.000+ views

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

  • 7 july
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 27 june
 Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
100.000+ views

Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points

  • 30 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x