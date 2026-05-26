Spectators hospitalised in serious crash at Isle of Man TT races
Spectators hospitalised in serious crash at Isle of Man TT races
Two spectators remain in hospital following the incident on Monday
Two spectators remain in hospital following a crash at this year's Isle of Man TT Races in an incident which also involved a motorbike rider.
During practice on Monday, May 25, an unnamed competitor crashed into a crowd on the exit to Parliament Square in Ramsey, causing the session to be red flagged just before 2pm BST.
The session did not resume following the incident on Monday and all racing activity around the Mountain Course was suspended.
Eight injured spectators who were 'reported as conscious', transferred to the nearby Nobles Hospital for treatment
The rider suffered leg injuries and was described as "conscious and talking' before also being sent to the same hospital for further assessment.
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Isle of Man TT organisers suspend spectator viewing area after crash
On Tuesday, the race organisers provided an update, confirming the positive news that six of the spectators involved had been released from hospital.
The statement also confirmed their decision to suspend the spectator viewing area which had been affected.
The full update read: "As part of the structured safety review undertaken following yesterday’s serious incident, the spectator viewing area at Parliament Square will remain prohibited for the duration of the 2026 Isle of Man TT Races.
"Given the unusual nature of the incident, this precautionary measure has been implemented following an initial assessment by race, safety and operational personnel and reflects the Isle of Man TT Races’ commitment to reviewing and responding to safety considerations whenever an incident occurs.
"The review has involved detailed consideration of the circumstances surrounding the incident and the wider operational environment. While the multi-agency investigation process will continue, a number of immediate measures have been identified and implemented ahead of any further activity on the Course this evening.
"The safety of competitors, spectators, marshals, officials and all those involved in the event remains our highest priority.
"Two spectators remain in hospital and continue to receive treatment. The competitor and all other spectators involved have now been discharged from hospital.
"Our thoughts remain with those involved in the incident, together with their families and friends. We would also like to once again thank the marshals, medical teams, emergency and hospital services and all personnel who responded so quickly and professionally."
This year's iconic yet demanding event is set to run until Saturday, June 6.
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