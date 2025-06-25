F1 Movie star Brad Pitt boosted with legendary race chosen for NEXT film

Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt has been boosted by a recent announcement, confirming the legendary race which his future project will focus on.

Pitt is the leading actor in the F1 Movie and appears to have thoroughly enjoyed immersing himself in the world of motorsport, so much so that the next event to feature in one of his blockbusters has been announced.

The 61-year-old was first welcomed into the F1 paddock in 2023, with filming taking place at notable tracks such as Silverstone and the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

Production was delayed as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strikes that same year, with filming continuing right up to the season finale of the 2024 campaign.

The stars of the 2025 F1 grid have now seen the final cut following the exclusive premiere which took place in New York last week, with the Apple Original Film now available to the public.

On June 25, 2025, fans of the sport can head to cinemas to make up their own mind on the project following mixed reviews, but with Pitt now looking to the future, Amazon MGM Studios has announced an Isle of Man movie and documentary, featuring another star of the screen.

Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum set for motorsport linkup

Hollywood's lens will now focus on the world of motorcycle racing, starting with the iconic yet wildly dangerous Isle of Man TT.

Amazon MGM Studios has announced that they have picked up a film and docuseries package focusing on the world’s greatest road race, set to be produced by Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin’s Free Association, Brad Pitt’s Plan B, and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady and Jason Keller.

The feature film will be directed by Tatum's producing partner Carolin, who will also pen the script with the help of Bryan Johnson and Jason Keller, who notably worked as a screenwriter on 2019's Ford v Ferrari.

The production is set to also star Tatum, with the accompanying docuseries filmed during the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races.

The annual motorcycle race will be covered like never before, with exclusive footage from riders which shows the inner workings of the event, to highlight 'never-before-seen perspectives of the TT’s human drama and raw intensity'.

The new docuseries will also treat fans to the Drive to Survive treatment, as the project looks to bring in Box to Box Films, the studio behind the Netflix F1 sensation, as well as 'Full Swing' and 'Tour de France: Unchained'.

Up until now, the Isle of Man TT has only truly been experienced by those who have travelled to the remote Island for the exhilarating race, which sees those competing reach speeds of up to 200mph on narrow public roads.

As motorsport's oldest event prepares to reach a global audience, Paul Phillips, Head of Motorsport, Isle of Man Department for Enterprise, said: "The impact this is going to make on the TT cannot be overstated. We’re putting the event on a truly global stage and entering the next phase of our Digital Broadcast Strategy. It’s a testament to the sport and the unique nature of the TT that we’re working alongside these world-class partners."

