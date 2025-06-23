F1 fans are already being given the chance to buy merchandise from the upcoming F1 movie release, in the form of a replica Sonny Hayes car.

Hayes is played by Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt in the film, and is a retired F1 driver that comes out of retirement to race with the newly-formed APX GP team.

APX GP boast Hayes and Joshua Pearce - played by Damson Idris - as their drivers, and the new film follows the rivalry between the pair.

Lewis Hamilton is receiving a production credit for the film, and it has been filmed across a plethora of real-life F1 race weekends, with a number of drivers also starring in the film.

Now, fans are being given the chance to buy APX GP merchandise, with their black and gold livery making for a sleek model car.

Hot Wheels have created the model, which is priced at a reasonable £30, and it will be released on June 24, just one day before the release of the film in UK cinemas.

APX GP boast a sleek livery

A moulded driver’s helmet is visible inside the cockpit of the die-cast car, and Hayes' race number seven is inscribed on the livery, representing that it is Pitt's character and not Idris'.

The die-cast car also comes with three sets of Pirelli tyres, a soft, a medium and a hard set of tyres to represent the three compounds that are available to teams on a race weekend.

What do drivers think of the F1 movie?

Hamilton's role in the making of the film has been praised by a number of the film's stars, including Pitt, Idris, Jerry Bruckheimer and Javier Bardem.

The film's producers and directors have spent several seasons trying to get across as close to a real-life F1 feel as they possibly can.

Early critics' reviews of the film are good, but some drivers have had a slightly differing opinion having been given an exclusive watch of the film.

Carlos Sainz, for example, warned F1 fans that the film does have a very 'Hollywood' feel to it, perhaps hinting that it may not be to hardcore fans' tastes.

Either way, you will be able to judge it for yourself when it hits international cinemas on Wednesday, June 25, before being released on June 27 in North America.

