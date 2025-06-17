Does Carlos Sainz HATE the new F1 Movie?

Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz has given his opinion on the upcoming F1 movie, after drivers were present at the film's premiere in New York.

Spaniard Sainz was one of the drivers summoned to have a first look at the new film by F1's bosses, in what Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz described as a 'three-line whip'.

However, all of the present drivers and team principals appeared to enjoy their time at the premiere, speaking positively about the film and also stopping by to talk to reporters about the recent Canadian Grand Prix, which threw up its fair share of dramatic storylines.

Not as dramatic as the new film according to Sainz, however, who has issued a warning to hardcore fans of the sport about the 'Hollywood' nature of F1's newest release.

Speaking to media at the event, Sainz said: "There's something for everyone for sure. I would just say for the pure F1 fan, be open minded to Hollywood F1 films, but then for all the new fans that's our true sport."

What is the F1 movie about?

Recent storylines in F1 could have themselves been thought up by movie producers, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster transfer to Ferrari, George Russell and Max Verstappen's 'bully' spat, and maybe even the dramatic conclusion to the 2021 world championship battle.

Such is the nature of F1 and its unpredictability, Netflix's Drive to Survive has done brilliantly well to capture such storylines and make a show that has garnered interest from a new generation of fans.

This new film, featuring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, will surely have the aim to once again inspire new fans to get involved with the sport.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris star as Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce

Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a retired racing driver who opts to return to the sport in order to race with the newly-formed APX GP team.

Idris plays Hayes' young, confident team-mate Joshua Pearce, while superstars Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon and Lewis Hamilton also star in the film, with Hamilton also receiving a production credit for the movie.

The film has been shot at a number of locations on the F1 calendar, with the stars of the film and the fictional team featuring at a number of race weekends throughout the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

APX GP even had a garage in the pit lane at a number of venues, highlighting just how close to reality the F1 film is hoping to portray.

Hamilton's role in the project was said by one of the film's stars to have included 'calling out bull****', and the trailer for the movie appears to include a number of scenes that have occurred during real F1 races, including Hamilton and Max Verstappen's crash at the 2021 British GP.

When will the F1 movie be released?

The 2025 grid (aside from Max Verstappen) have already been treated to their own private viewing of the movie, and the first critics' reviews of the blockbuster have already begun to roll in, but when can you go and watch it?

The new film is set for international release on Wednesday, June 25, which is when it will hit UK cinemas. The long-awaited spectacle will then be released on June 27 in North America.

