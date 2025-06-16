All F1 stars summoned to New York after chaotic Canadian GP

All of the stars of the F1 grid are reportedly being summoned to New York this week for a special event, as revealed by Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz.

Following a thrilling Canadian Grand Prix where George Russell claimed victory amid the two McLaren drivers colliding near the end of the race, the stars will be jetting off for an off-track excursion.

That is because the premiere for the F1 Movie - for which Lewis Hamilton is receiving a production credit - takes place in New York this week.

Director of the film Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer were at the Canadian GP watching the action, and they will be in New York with the drivers for the special event celebrating the release of the film, which hits UK cinemas on June 25.

Kravitz revealed on his Ted's Notebook show after Sunday's race that every driver was expected to attend the New York premier, in what he described as a "three-line whip".

Speaking after the on-track action in Montreal, Kravitz revealed: "It is still quite alive [in the paddock] with people packing up, all the drivers are not rushing away because there is a three-line whip on their attendance at Radio City in New York tomorrow at the world premiere of F1 the movie."

"So they're not rushing out, team bosses aren't rushing out," he added.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris star as Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce in 'F1'

What is the F1 movie about?

Starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, the upcoming film depicts an old driver coming out of retirement to race with APX GP, a new team which also sees Idris' character racing for them as a rookie.

The film has been shot at a number of locations on the F1 calendar, with the stars of the film and the fictional team featuring at a number of race weekends throughout the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

APX GP even had a garage in the pit lane at a number of venues, highlighting just how close to reality the F1 film is hoping to portray.

Hamilton's role in the project was said by one of the film's stars to have included 'calling out bull****', and the trailer for the movie appears to include a number of scenes that have occurred during real F1 races, including Hamilton and Max Verstappen's crash at the 2021 British GP.

When will the F1 movie be released?

The 2025 grid (aside from Max Verstappen) has already been treated to their own private viewing of the movie and the first critics' reviews of the blockbuster have already begun to roll in, but when can you go and watch it?

The new film is set for international release on Wednesday, June 25, which is when it will hit UK cinemas. The long-awaited spectacle will then be released on June 27 in North America.

