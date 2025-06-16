F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
The FIA have confirmed the final classification for the Canadian Grand Prix, after a late penalty was applied and a late protest was heard.
A race which ended dramatically when Lando Norris ran into the back of team-mate Oscar Piastri also had plenty of suspense after the chequered flag too, with both McLaren drivers summoned to the stewards after being investigated for causing a collision. The former was given an essentially meaningless five-second penalty.
Not to be outdone, Red Bull launched a late protest against race winner George Russell for a moment under the race-ending safety car, brought out by Norris and Piastri's collision, in which the Mercedes driver slowed suddenly and caused Max Verstappen to come past him.
The meeting appeared to take some time, but Red Bull were unsuccessful in their protest and Russell's win will stand.
Three drivers failed to finish the race, with Liam Lawson and Alex Albon both going through miserable afternoons before pulling into the garage and an escape road respectively – and of course, Norris ended his own race by hitting Piastri.
With all that said, let's have a look at the official final classification...
2025 Canadian Grand Prix - Final classification
F1 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|-
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.228s
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.014s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+2.109s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+3.442s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+10.713s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+10.972s
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+15.364s
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1 LAP
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1 LAP
|11
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+1 LAP
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1 LAP
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1 LAP
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1 LAP
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1 LAP
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1 LAP
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1 LAP
|18
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|DNF*
|19
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|DNF
|20
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|DNF
*Lando Norris was given a five-second time penalty for his collision with Oscar Piastri after the race.
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.
The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

