F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Max Verstappen in Canada

The FIA have confirmed the final classification for the Canadian Grand Prix, after a late penalty was applied and a late protest was heard.

A race which ended dramatically when Lando Norris ran into the back of team-mate Oscar Piastri also had plenty of suspense after the chequered flag too, with both McLaren drivers summoned to the stewards after being investigated for causing a collision. The former was given an essentially meaningless five-second penalty.

F1 Results Today: McLaren team-mates COLLIDE to blow championship wide open at Canadian Grand Prix

Not to be outdone, Red Bull launched a late protest against race winner George Russell for a moment under the race-ending safety car, brought out by Norris and Piastri's collision, in which the Mercedes driver slowed suddenly and caused Max Verstappen to come past him.

The meeting appeared to take some time, but Red Bull were unsuccessful in their protest and Russell's win will stand.

Three drivers failed to finish the race, with Liam Lawson and Alex Albon both going through miserable afternoons before pulling into the garage and an escape road respectively – and of course, Norris ended his own race by hitting Piastri.

With all that said, let's have a look at the official final classification...

2025 Canadian Grand Prix - Final classification

F1 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1George RussellMercedes-
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.228s
3Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.014s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+2.109s
5Charles LeclercFerrari+3.442s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+10.713s
7Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+10.972s
8Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+15.364s
9Esteban OconHaas+1 LAP
10Carlos SainzWilliams+1 LAP
11Ollie BearmanHaas+1 LAP
12Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1 LAP
13Franco ColapintoAlpine+1 LAP
14Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1 LAP
15Pierre GaslyAlpine+1 LAP
16Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1 LAP
17Lance StrollAston Martin+1 LAP
18Lando NorrisMcLarenDNF*
19Liam LawsonRacing BullsDNF
20Alex AlbonWilliamsDNF

*Lando Norris was given a five-second time penalty for his collision with Oscar Piastri after the race.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

Red Bull McLaren FIA Lando Norris George Russell Oscar Piastri
