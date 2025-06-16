F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

The FIA have confirmed the final classification for the Canadian Grand Prix, after a late penalty was applied and a late protest was heard.

A race which ended dramatically when Lando Norris ran into the back of team-mate Oscar Piastri also had plenty of suspense after the chequered flag too, with both McLaren drivers summoned to the stewards after being investigated for causing a collision. The former was given an essentially meaningless five-second penalty.

F1 Results Today: McLaren team-mates COLLIDE to blow championship wide open at Canadian Grand Prix

Not to be outdone, Red Bull launched a late protest against race winner George Russell for a moment under the race-ending safety car, brought out by Norris and Piastri's collision, in which the Mercedes driver slowed suddenly and caused Max Verstappen to come past him.

The meeting appeared to take some time, but Red Bull were unsuccessful in their protest and Russell's win will stand.

Three drivers failed to finish the race, with Liam Lawson and Alex Albon both going through miserable afternoons before pulling into the garage and an escape road respectively – and of course, Norris ended his own race by hitting Piastri.

With all that said, let's have a look at the official final classification...

2025 Canadian Grand Prix - Final classification

F1 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 George Russell Mercedes - 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.228s 3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.014s 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +2.109s 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +3.442s 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +10.713s 7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +10.972s 8 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +15.364s 9 Esteban Ocon Haas +1 LAP 10 Carlos Sainz Williams +1 LAP 11 Ollie Bearman Haas +1 LAP 12 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1 LAP 13 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1 LAP 14 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1 LAP 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 LAP 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1 LAP 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 LAP 18 Lando Norris McLaren DNF* 19 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls DNF 20 Alex Albon Williams DNF

*Lando Norris was given a five-second time penalty for his collision with Oscar Piastri after the race.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

READ MORE: Lando Norris CRASHES into Oscar Piastri at Canadian Grand Prix

Related