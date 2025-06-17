F1 reveal HUGE new contract extension in official announcement

F1 have announced a huge new contract extension for the Canadian Grand Prix, with the race set to remain on the calendar until at least the 2035 season.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has become a mainstay of the F1 schedule, first taking its place in 1978 when it was known as the Ile Notre-Dame Circuit.

Gilles Villeneuve himself claimed victory in his home country in that particular year, and it has remained since then - barring a few years here and there due to unforeseen circumstances.

The 2025 event took place last weekend, with Mercedes' George Russell claiming victory from Max Verstappen and team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

Now, it is set to be a feature for at least 10 more years, with F1 announcing that it will remain on the calendar until the 2035 season.

In an official statement, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "As Formula 1 celebrates its 75th anniversary, it is fitting that we have announced an extension with the Canadian Grand Prix, a race that has such incredible history in our sport and is named after a true legend in Gilles Villeneuve.

"Montreal is an incredible city, full of energy and passionate fans, and I am delighted to confirm that we will continue racing here through to the 2035 season and that our media rights deal with Bell Media is also extending in the long term.

"I would like to thank the promoter, Octane Racing Group, for their continued efforts in upgrading this iconic venue in recent years, and all local, regional, and national political stakeholders who have worked closely together to make this event what it is today.

"I would also like to thank our incredible Canadian fans. I look forward to creating more unforgettable moments in Montreal with you over the next 10 years."

Canada to remain on F1 calendar

Last weekend's race marked the 54th edition of the Canadian GP, with it previously having been held at a different track in Mosport Park between 1967-1974 and again in 1976 and 1977.

From 2026, it has been confirmed that there will be a calendar swap, which will see the Canadian GP take place in May, rather than its usual June slot.

This is to keep all of the European races together, with Monaco being pushed back in the schedule, thus minimising travel and the effects on the environment.

Jean-Philippe Paradis, senior vice president of the event, said: "We are incredibly proud to confirm that the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada will continue its yearly stop in Montreal for another decade, through 2035.

"This renewed agreement reflects the iconic status of our race, with its rich heritage, its unique setting in a city where F1 takes over downtown, and its place on the global stage.

"We’re thrilled to offer fans, communities, and the world ten more years of world-class racing, as we work to build a best-in-class grand prix that showcases Canada, Quebec, and Montreal at their very best.

"With a clear strategy to elevate the event across sport, entertainment, and technology, we thank our incredible partners: the governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Montreal, Tourisme Montreal, and Parc Jean-Drapeau for their renewed trust, as well as Formula 1 for their continued confidence.

"A special thanks to our amazing team, whose passion brings this event to life each year."

