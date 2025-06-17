Wolff labels Red Bull 'embarrassing' in Canadian GP result protest verdict

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has branded Red Bull's decision to protest the result of last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix as 'embarrassing'.

Silver Arrows star George Russell clinched his first victory of the campaign in Montreal, finishing ahead of defending world champion Max Verstappen and team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

However, the drivers had to wait several hours before the final standings were confirmed, after Red Bull - led by Christian Horner - claimed Russell had broken regulations whilst driving behind the safety car in the closing stages.

That prompted a post-race investigation by stewards, who saw no reason to overturn the final outcome.

And speaking to Sky Sports at the launch of the new F1 movie in New York on Monday, Wolff was scathing in his criticism of his rivals.

"First of all, it took team Red Bull Racing two hours before they launched the protest, so that was in their doing," he said. "You know, honestly, it's so petty and so small.

"They've done it in Miami [alleging Russell failed to sufficiently slow under yellow flags]. Now they launched two protests. They took one back because it was ridiculous.

"They come up with some weird clauses, what they call clauses. I guess the FIA needs to look at that because it's so farfetched it was rejected.

"You know, you race, you win and you lose on track. That was a fair victory for us, like so many they had in the past. And it's just embarrassing."

Verstappen-Russell rivalry heats up

There has been no shortage of tension between the teams in 2025, with Russell and Verstappen at the heart of it.

Max Verstappen was beaten to first spot by George Russell in Montreal

Verstappen was heavily sanctioned for causing a collision with his Mercedes counterpart in the last round in Barcelona, with the four-time champion picking up three penalty points which has edged him to the brink of a race ban.

It was another chapter of what has turned into a fierce rivalry between the duo, with both racers previously embroiled in a stunning war of words towards the end of last season.

Verstappen currently holds a 19-point advantage over the 27-year-old in the drivers' championship heading into next weekend's Austrian GP.

