The FIA Logo

FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix

The FIA have announced that Pierre Gasly will have some company when he starts from the pit-lane at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson will also be starting away from the other 18 cars in the race when they take to the grid in Montreal, after a raft of changes to his car overnight.

Gasly has had two power unit parts changed outside of his allowance for the year (energy store and control electronics), which conveys a total of 20 penalty places on the grid.

Meanwhile, Lawson's huge set of power unit alterations means he was hit with a nominal 50-place penalty – but the lack of a 68th grid slot means that he'll just start from the pits instead.

F1 stewards send two drivers to start from pit-lane

In a rare instance of common sense in sporting rule-making, any driver with penalties totalling more than 15 places are immediately counted as that driver starting from the pit lane.

FIA F1 technical delegate Jo Bauer wrote in his note to the stewards: "All the above listed PU components have been replaced without the approval of the FIA technical delegate, this not being in accordance with Article 40.3 of the 2025 Formula One Sporting Regulations.

"Also changes have been made to the set up of the suspension of car number 30.

"Therefore car numbers 10 and 30 should now be required to start from the pit lane according to Article 40.9 a) of the 2025 Formula One Sporting Regulations."

Red Bull FIA Liam Lawson Pierre Gasly Canadian Grand Prix F1 stewards
