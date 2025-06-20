New footage captures moment FIGHT breaks out at Canadian GP

Footage has emerged from the Canadian Grand Prix of F1 fans in Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull merchandise breaking out into a fight.

The Canadian GP saw Mercedes star George Russell return to the top step of the podium, where he crossed the finish line ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen caught off guard by Red Bull decision as Daniel Ricciardo plans revealed

Kimi Antonelli completed a double-podium finish for Mercedes in third, and whilst most fans celebrated the result by chanting the youngster’s name in the crowd, two fans put the F1 fanbase to shame.

A video on X emerged of fans breaking out into a fight in the crowd, where a man in a Ferrari t-shirt pushed a man in Mercedes merchandise to the ground, covering his mouth in an aggressive manner.

The rest of the crowd rapidly dispersed to avoid the fight, where a man in a Red Bull shirt can also be seen throwing punches, with adults escorting their children to safety in a disappointing brawl in the grandstands.

F1 fans fight at Canadian Grand Prix

Whilst fans fighting in the grandstands of a grand prix is a rare occurrence, there are a few spectators who have spoiled the race weekend for others in the past.

In 2023, a fight broke out at the Mexican Grand Prix where a fan started to punch others in the crowd dressed in red, with the perpetrator restrained by members of the crowd and escorted away by the security.

F1 sent a clear message as a result of the violence, and confirmed to the media that they had issued a lifetime ban to the fan.

Later in 2023 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, security staff had to intervene when a group of fans started a fight in a hospitality suite, hitting each other with what appeared to be prosecco bottles.

GPFans have contacted F1 for comment.

OPINION: Max Verstappen done with Lewis Hamilton as new F1 arch nemesis emerges

Related