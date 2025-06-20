F1 News Today: Max Verstappen caught off guard by Red Bull decision as Daniel Ricciardo plans revealed

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has been blindsided by a major Red Bull decision.

➡️ READ MORE

Daniel Ricciardo coming out of retirement as F1 legend reveals new project details

Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has dropped the details of his latest project following his exit from the high-octane sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen done with Lewis Hamilton as new F1 arch nemesis emerges

F1 is defined by its iconic and often dramatic rivalries. Ayrton Senna vs Alain Prost. Michael Schumacher vs Damon Hill. Lewis Hamilton vs Nico Rosberg. Nicholas Latifi vs the wall.

➡️ READ MORE

Lando Norris labelled a 'w****r' by former F1 team boss

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris has been labelled a w****r by a very outspoken former team boss.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years

One of F1's biggest names has announced the return of an iconic car ahead of this summer's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

➡️ READ MORE

Related