close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo talking at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen caught off guard by Red Bull decision as Daniel Ricciardo plans revealed

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen caught off guard by Red Bull decision as Daniel Ricciardo plans revealed

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo talking at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has been blindsided by a major Red Bull decision.

➡️ READ MORE

Daniel Ricciardo coming out of retirement as F1 legend reveals new project details

Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has dropped the details of his latest project following his exit from the high-octane sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen done with Lewis Hamilton as new F1 arch nemesis emerges

F1 is defined by its iconic and often dramatic rivalries. Ayrton Senna vs Alain Prost. Michael Schumacher vs Damon Hill. Lewis Hamilton vs Nico Rosberg. Nicholas Latifi vs the wall.

➡️ READ MORE

Lando Norris labelled a 'w****r' by former F1 team boss

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris has been labelled a w****r by a very outspoken former team boss.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years

One of F1's biggest names has announced the return of an iconic car ahead of this summer's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris F1 Daniel Ricciardo
F1 News Today: Christian Horner regrets NOTHING as major decision made over team principal's future
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Christian Horner regrets NOTHING as major decision made over team principal's future

  • Yesterday 16:10
F1 News Today: Horner future labelled uncertain as GIGANTIC F1 plans revealed
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Horner future labelled uncertain as GIGANTIC F1 plans revealed

  • June 18, 2025 16:32

Latest News

Lando Norris

Lando Norris flaunts new watch after £144,000 robbery

  • 48 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Sergio Perez looking at 'SEVERAL options' for stunning return

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull star reveals 'unfortunate' role in F1 movie

  • 2 hours ago
Canadian Grand Prix

New footage captures moment FIGHT breaks out at Canadian GP

  • 3 hours ago
Mercedes vs Red Bull

Mercedes and Red Bull war set to save BORING F1 season

  • Today 08:27
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen caught off guard by Red Bull decision as Daniel Ricciardo plans revealed

  • Today 06:57
More news

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x