Lando Norris labelled a 'w****r' by former F1 team boss

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris has been labelled a w****r by a very outspoken former team boss.

The British racer collected his first DNF of the 2025 campaign last weekend in Montreal when he finally collided with team-mate Oscar Piastri, the pair bound to make contact as they fight for the drivers' title.

Characteristically, Norris was the first to point the blame at himself, taking to team radio to apologise for the 'stupid' move which saw him drive straight into the back of his papaya team-mate, ruling him out of the race.

Following McLaren's first driver collision of the campaign, former Haas boss Guenther Steiner declared Norris a 'w****r* because of his attempt to overtake Piastri down the inside in Montreal.

Steiner, who has continued to work in the sport as a pundit, gives out two awards at the end of the regular Red Flags podcast he appears on - both matching his most famous phrases - ‘Rockstars’ and ‘W*****s’.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Red Flags podcast, former Hass boss Steiner said: "He messed Canada up completely, he deserves that," after labelling Norris the w****r in the recurring podcast segment.

"I think if he listens to us, out of this he gets the wake-up call and he gets stronger," Steiner added.

His Red Flag podcast co-hosts then chimed in: "You're welcome Lando for this tough love."

Former Haas principal Guenther Steiner doesn't hold back on his F1 opinions!

Should McLaren issue team orders for Norris and Piastri?

Since the incident at the Canadian GP, Norris has been afforded time away from the track to reset ahead of the Austrian GP next time out, heading to the F1 movie premiere in New York this week before likely taking a rest ahead of the 11th round of the season.

As McLaren extends their lead in the constructors' standings, which has luckily not been hampered by Norris' DNF, the team now face the tricky decision over whether to officially name Norris as their number two driver.

The papaya management of Andrea Stella and Zak Brown have maintained all season that they are happy to let their driver duo race fairly with a maiden championship at stake for both Norris and Piastri.

After his mistake in Canada however, Norris now has 22 points to make up to catch Piastri, whose title campaign is going from strength to strength.

McLaren principal Stella admitted the papaya team would need to 'review' things ahead of Austria, but whether the team will finally back Piastri all the way in his hunt for the drivers' title or not remains to be seen.

