F1 Standings 2025: Mercedes comeback asks questions over Lewis Hamilton Ferrari regret

A brilliant result for Mercedes F1 team at the Canadian Grand Prix has boosted the Brackley outfit up to second in the constructors' championship, raising questions over whether Lewis Hamilton could be regretting his decision to leave them.

Toto Wolff's new driver duo claimed their first double podium of the year at the weekend, with George Russell earning his first win of 2025 in Montreal, whilst Kimi Antonelli became the third-youngest podium sitter in F1 history with his maiden appearance in the top three.

It means that Mercedes have now leapfrogged Ferrari and moved up to second in the constructors' standings, while the Maranello outfit are having to contemplate the now very evident fact that they have taken a step backwards since 2024.

Ferrari finished 14 points off winning the constructors' title last season but are already 189 points behind McLaren in 2025, and the future of team principal Fred Vasseur has been speculated on as a result.

The Canadian GP was another disappointing one for Hamilton, who could only finish a distant sixth, meaning he is now 25 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings.

Although damage caused by running over a groundhog during Sunday's race will have no doubt hampered Hamilton's progress, the result mixed with Antonelli's podium means that the 18-year-old is now only 16 points behind the seven-time world champion in the standings.

Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris' late collision - which saw Norris out of the race - means Piastri is now 22 points ahead of his championship rival, with Max Verstappen cutting the gap to the pair of them with a second-place finish last time out.

Here are the full standings in both championships after 10 rounds of the 2025 F1 world championship.

F1 drivers' standings after 2025 Canadian Grand Prix

1. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 198 points

2. Lando Norris | McLaren | 176

3. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 155

4. George Russell | Mercedes | 136

5. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 104

6. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | 79

7. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | 63

8. Alex Albon | Williams | 42

9. Esteban Ocon | Haas | 22

10. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | 21

11. Nico Hulkenberg | Kick Sauber | 20

12. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 14

13. Carlos Sainz | Williams | 13

14. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 11

15. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull | 10

16. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 8

17. Oliver Bearman | Haas | 6

18. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | 4

19. Gabriel Bortoleto | Kick Sauber | 0

20. Franco Colapinto | Alpine | 0

21. Jack Doohan | Alpine | 0



F1 constructors' standings after 2025 Canadian Grand Prix

1. McLaren | 374 points

2. Mercedes | 199

3. Ferrari | 183

4. Red Bull | 162

5. Williams | 55

6. Haas | 28

7. Racing Bulls | 28

8. Aston Martin | 22

9. Sauber | 20

10. Alpine | 11



2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

