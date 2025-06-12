close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Vasseur, Hamilton, socials

Italian F1 media reveal timeline for Fred Vasseur Ferrari sacking

Italian F1 media reveal timeline for Fred Vasseur Ferrari sacking

Vasseur, Hamilton, socials

Italian F1 media have revealed a timeline for when Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur could be out of a job.

The Frenchman took over from Mattia Binotto as Ferrari's chief at the beginning of the 2023 season, but is currently due to be out of contract at the end of the 2025 season.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel in Red Bull return twist as Verstappen quit call made

Following a 2024 campaign in which the team came within 14 points of securing their first world championship of any kind since 2008, Ferrari have struggled to build on the momentum in 2025, and are already 197 points behind McLaren after nine race weekends.

That is despite the Scuderia having signed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to their ranks, with the 40-year-old replacing Carlos Sainz but not yet managing to achieve a single grand prix podium with his new team.

2026 is a huge year for all teams with new regulations taking the sport by storm, but the pressure is on for Ferrari to provide both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc with a car capable of challenging for a championship.

Now, Italian publication Gazzetta have suggested that the next three race weekends are crucial for Vasseur's future with the team, as he looks to prove that the team have not taken a step back from their 2024 performance.

The above publication state that the Canadian GP, Austrian GP and Silverstone GP will be used to determine whether Vasseur should continue to lead the project or not into 2026.

Ferrari mount revival

For much of the 2025 season so far, Ferrari have been sat down in fourth in the constructors' championship, with their two drivers sat outside the top four in the drivers' championship too.

However, Leclerc's two consecutive podiums in Monaco and Spain have bolstered the team up to second in the standings, and things are beginning to look a little brighter, on one side of the garage at least.

Hamilton's lack of pace in recent weeks will be a huge concern for Vasseur and Ferrari, however, with the team having made the decision to depart with Sainz, who claimed two race victories in 2024.

Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur previously worked together in GP2

The Brit finished 50 seconds behind Leclerc in Monaco, before only managing sixth in Spain while Leclerc was up in third.

In the race in Barcelona, too, Ferrari had to implement team orders to allow Leclerc past Hamilton due to the seven-time champion's slow pace, having outqualified the Monegasque driver for just the second time since the pair became team-mates.

Vasseur, who worked with Hamilton during the Brit's GP2-winning season in 2006, will need to start getting more out of his star signing, or he may be facing the axe ahead of 2026.

READ MORE: Red Bull plans confirmed for Verstappen ban as Ricciardo verdict delivered

Related

Ferrari F1 Headlines 2025 Fred Vasseur 2023 Mattia Binotto
Former Ferrari chief insists Hamilton 'at the end'
Lewis Hamilton

Former Ferrari chief insists Hamilton 'at the end'

  • Yesterday 21:42
Ferrari insist bizarre Verstappen problem to blame for Hamilton radio issues
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari insist bizarre Verstappen problem to blame for Hamilton radio issues

  • June 6, 2025 20:55

Latest News

GPFans Recap

F1 Recap: Max Verstappen FIA penalty verdict issued as Lewis Hamilton 'considers retirement'

  • 4 minutes ago
Racing News

Fans stunned as HUGE CRASH ends race in Supercar Madness

  • 52 minutes ago
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas pays Mercedes F1 team's MEGA bill in heartwarming Canadian Grand Prix gesture

  • 1 hour ago
Ferrari

Italian F1 media reveal timeline for Fred Vasseur Ferrari sacking

  • 2 hours ago
Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen FIA media absence confirmed at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Canadian Grand Prix

New race added to Canadian Grand Prix schedule after late cancellation

  • Today 19:12
More news

Most read

FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
300.000+ views

FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

  • 24 may
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
200.000+ views

Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

  • 27 may
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june
 Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
100.000+ views

Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered

  • 6 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x