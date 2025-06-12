Italian F1 media reveal timeline for Fred Vasseur Ferrari sacking

Italian F1 media have revealed a timeline for when Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur could be out of a job.

The Frenchman took over from Mattia Binotto as Ferrari's chief at the beginning of the 2023 season, but is currently due to be out of contract at the end of the 2025 season.

Following a 2024 campaign in which the team came within 14 points of securing their first world championship of any kind since 2008, Ferrari have struggled to build on the momentum in 2025, and are already 197 points behind McLaren after nine race weekends.

That is despite the Scuderia having signed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to their ranks, with the 40-year-old replacing Carlos Sainz but not yet managing to achieve a single grand prix podium with his new team.

2026 is a huge year for all teams with new regulations taking the sport by storm, but the pressure is on for Ferrari to provide both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc with a car capable of challenging for a championship.

Now, Italian publication Gazzetta have suggested that the next three race weekends are crucial for Vasseur's future with the team, as he looks to prove that the team have not taken a step back from their 2024 performance.

The above publication state that the Canadian GP, Austrian GP and Silverstone GP will be used to determine whether Vasseur should continue to lead the project or not into 2026.

Ferrari mount revival

For much of the 2025 season so far, Ferrari have been sat down in fourth in the constructors' championship, with their two drivers sat outside the top four in the drivers' championship too.

However, Leclerc's two consecutive podiums in Monaco and Spain have bolstered the team up to second in the standings, and things are beginning to look a little brighter, on one side of the garage at least.

Hamilton's lack of pace in recent weeks will be a huge concern for Vasseur and Ferrari, however, with the team having made the decision to depart with Sainz, who claimed two race victories in 2024.

Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur previously worked together in GP2

The Brit finished 50 seconds behind Leclerc in Monaco, before only managing sixth in Spain while Leclerc was up in third.

In the race in Barcelona, too, Ferrari had to implement team orders to allow Leclerc past Hamilton due to the seven-time champion's slow pace, having outqualified the Monegasque driver for just the second time since the pair became team-mates.

Vasseur, who worked with Hamilton during the Brit's GP2-winning season in 2006, will need to start getting more out of his star signing, or he may be facing the axe ahead of 2026.

