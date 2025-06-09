F1 2025 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Montreal

The 10th round of the 2025 F1 world championship takes place this weekend, with the Canadian Grand Prix taking centre stage.

Following a controversial incident at the Spanish GP, Max Verstappen heads to Montreal 49 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, and will have a point to prove in Canada.

However, the Dutchman will also need to be on his best behaviour, due to the fact that he is one penalty point away from a one-race ban from F1, something that would surely be fatal for his chances of claiming a fifth consecutive world title.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton also faces a crucial weekend, following two dismal performances in a row for the seven-time world champion, who is sat all the way down in sixth in the drivers' championship after nine race weekends.

Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, June 13 - Practice

The F1 action in Canada kicks off on Friday June 13 with two practice sessions. FP1 gets us underway at 1:30pm local time (EDT), with the afternoon seeing some fine, sunny conditions.

Temperatures will be sat at around 19 degrees Celsius throughout the session, while there is a zero per cent chance of rain under the clear skies.

Winds will be almost non-existent at the track during Friday's two sessions, meaning drivers will be able to find their braking points around the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit with relative ease.

FP2 takes place later in the day, at 5pm local time, but temperatures will not have dropped on a stunning day weather-wise.

Any cloud that was present in the afternoon will have completely cleared by the evening, and the threat of rain remains at zero per cent for Friday's second practice session.

Saturday, June 14 - Qualifying

The final practice session of the weekend will take place before the all-important qualifying session on Saturday, kicking off at 12:30pm local time.

Saturday early afternoon will see very similar weather to Friday's weather forecast, with sunny spells throughout and a temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

There is also a zero per cent chance of rain during FP3, something that will continue into the late afternoon as the first competitive session gets underway with qualifying at 4pm.

The later start time will see higher temperatures than FP3, with 20 degrees Celsius forecast, while the lack of wind will make it feel warmer for fans and drivers around the circuit.

Sunday, June 15 - Race

Following two settled days of weather, race day will bring uncertainty to proceedings at the track.

The main event of the weekend has a start time of 2pm local time on Sunday, when there is currently a 36 per cent chance of rain hitting the circuit.

That chance of precipitation will then increase as the race goes on, while temperatures are set to hit around 20 degrees Celsius, making for humid, damp conditions.

What's more, the morning of race day may also see some showers, meaning the track will likely be greasy for lights out, and rubber built up around the track from the previous two days' running will have washed away.

