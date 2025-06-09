Montreal hit by wildfire aftermath ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Montreal is dealing with the aftermath of a series of wildfires ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, as over 200 fires continue to burn across Canada in the lead-up to the race.

The 2025 Canadian GP will be held at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal from this Friday, and there were fears that the unhealthy air quality and visibility from the wildfires could impact the race.

GPFans understands that there will be no risk posed to the event ahead of the 10th race weekend of the season, with the grand prix set to go ahead as usual.

According to the Canadian government however, the worst air quality in Canada was reported on Friday morning last week, with levels in the ‘very high risk range’ as reports emerged of the worst day in Montreal and Toronto also.

Poor air quality and reduced visibility persisted throughout the weekend in Montreal, with people advised to spend limited time outdoors and keep doors and windows closed.

The smoke also continued to push into the United States last weekend, with the air quality in Detroit measured at a 'very unhealthy' level, between 100 and 140 on the AQI (Air Quality Index) scale, and fires have sent smoke as far as Europe.

Wildfires spread ahead of Canadian GP

More than 25,000 people across Canada have been forced to vacate their homes to escape the wildfires, with around 17,000 Manitoba residents relocated, along with about 8,000 in Saskatchewan and around 1,300 from Alberta.

As unhealthy air quality warnings have been issued across US states such as North Dakota, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a warning that wildfire smoke contains dangerous pollutants.

These come in the form of fine particles known as PM 2.5 that can reach deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, and short-term exposure can lead to bronchitis, worsen asthma and create other health issues.

According to the Associated Press, Scott Moe, premier of Saskatchewan, revealed that two people were charged with setting wildfires and also issued an update on those combating the blaze.

Moe told reporters that resources to fight the fires and support those evacuated from their homes were stretched thin and that the next four to seven days were, "absolutely critical until we can find our way to changing weather patterns, and ultimately a soaking rain throughout the north".

Canada's wildfire season takes place between the months of May and September, with the country seeing record-breaking fires in 2023, where more than 6,000 fires had destroyed 15 million hectares of land - an area larger than England.

To help the authorities and aid workers tackle the Canadian wildfires you can donate to the Canadian Red Cross and their Canadian Wildfire Fund.

