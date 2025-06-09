F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hit by devastating Ferrari reality as late FIA penalty set for next race
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hit by devastating Ferrari reality as late FIA penalty set for next race
A former F1 driver has delivered a bleak assessment of Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari future after he described the seven-time world champion as ‘lost’.
➡️ READ MORE
Late FIA penalty set to kick in at F1 star's next race
An F1 star is facing a hefty penalty the next time they step into a car at a race weekend.
➡️ READ MORE
Cadillac F1 decision deadline unveiled as new driver target confirmed
A candidate for one of the Cadillac F1 seats has unveiled when they are expecting the new team to make a decision on their 2026 driver lineup.
➡️ READ MORE
Jaw-dropping Lewis Hamilton Las Vegas GP package revealed amid Ferrari struggles
Lewis Hamilton fans have been given something to look forward to later in the year despite his current Ferrari F1 struggles, with a jaw-dropping Las Vegas Grand Prix package unveiled.
➡️ READ MORE
What is the 24 Hours of Le Mans and when is the iconic 2025 race?
The 24 Hours of Le Mans. One of the most iconic races in all of motorsport, but honestly, if pressed, could you really tell someone much about it? Here's a handy cheat sheet for the race that's taking place for the 93rd time next weekend.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton reveals timeline for BRUTAL Ferrari judgement
- 26 minutes ago
Official FIA statement issued as Pirelli announce exclusive new deal
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hit by devastating Ferrari reality as late FIA penalty set for next race
- 2 hours ago
F1 Recap: Max Verstappen marriage teased as champion puts £58m property up for sale
- Yesterday 23:56
Jaw-dropping Lewis Hamilton Las Vegas GP package revealed amid Ferrari struggles
- Yesterday 22:58
Long-standing F1 curse makes Cadillac seat a poisoned chalice for Ricciardo, Perez and more
- Yesterday 21:57
Most read
F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'
- 20 may
FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
- 24 may
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
- 27 may
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june