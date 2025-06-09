close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, fia, ferrari, social

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hit by devastating Ferrari reality as late FIA penalty set for next race

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hit by devastating Ferrari reality as late FIA penalty set for next race

Lewis Hamilton, fia, ferrari, social

A former F1 driver has delivered a bleak assessment of Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari future after he described the seven-time world champion as ‘lost’.

➡️ READ MORE

Late FIA penalty set to kick in at F1 star's next race

An F1 star is facing a hefty penalty the next time they step into a car at a race weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Cadillac F1 decision deadline unveiled as new driver target confirmed

A candidate for one of the Cadillac F1 seats has unveiled when they are expecting the new team to make a decision on their 2026 driver lineup.

➡️ READ MORE

Jaw-dropping Lewis Hamilton Las Vegas GP package revealed amid Ferrari struggles

Lewis Hamilton fans have been given something to look forward to later in the year despite his current Ferrari F1 struggles, with a jaw-dropping Las Vegas Grand Prix package unveiled.

➡️ READ MORE

What is the 24 Hours of Le Mans and when is the iconic 2025 race?

The 24 Hours of Le Mans. One of the most iconic races in all of motorsport, but honestly, if pressed, could you really tell someone much about it? Here's a handy cheat sheet for the race that's taking place for the 93rd time next weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari FIA Valtteri Bottas Johnny Herbert
F1 News Today: Marko plans Verstappen exit confrontation as champion addresses retirement
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Marko plans Verstappen exit confrontation as champion addresses retirement

  • Yesterday 20:22
F1 News Today: Hamilton damages revealed as Verstappen trouble blamed over confusion
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton damages revealed as Verstappen trouble blamed over confusion

  • June 7, 2025 20:28

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton reveals timeline for BRUTAL Ferrari judgement

  • 26 minutes ago
FIA News

Official FIA statement issued as Pirelli announce exclusive new deal

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hit by devastating Ferrari reality as late FIA penalty set for next race

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

F1 Recap: Max Verstappen marriage teased as champion puts £58m property up for sale

  • Yesterday 23:56
F1 Social

Jaw-dropping Lewis Hamilton Las Vegas GP package revealed amid Ferrari struggles

  • Yesterday 22:58
Cadillac

Long-standing F1 curse makes Cadillac seat a poisoned chalice for Ricciardo, Perez and more

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'
400.000+ views

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'

  • 20 may
 FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
300.000+ views

FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

  • 24 may
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
200.000+ views

Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

  • 27 may
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x