close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen met Pirelli band

Official FIA statement issued as Pirelli announce exclusive new deal

Official FIA statement issued as Pirelli announce exclusive new deal

Max Verstappen met Pirelli band

The FIA and Pirelli have released statements on a brand-new exclusive deal to come into effect in 2026.

Already the official tyre supplier for F1, F2 and F3, the Italian tyre manufacturer will now supply the rubber for all Formula Regional championships certified by the FIA.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton hit by devastating Ferrari reality as late FIA penalty set for next race

Pirelli are now the sole tyre supplier for all FIA-run categories, and will develop a new 15" tyre for Formula Regional's new car specifications, which will come into effect next year.

The company already supplied tyres for the European and Oceanic Formula Regional championships, but other regions had previously had their cars shod by different providers – Hankook in the Americas, Dunlop in Japan, and Giti in the Middle East.

Ben Sulayem: FIA investing in future with Pirelli

Releasing a statement to go along with the announcement, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "With Pirelli on board as exclusive tyre partner, Formula Regional is set to thrive and deliver incredible racing and greater sporting parity across our different championships so that we offer young drivers an equal opportunity to show their skill.

"This next phase for Formula Regional reflects our ambition to create a truly modern, competitive, and accessible platform for developing drivers. With technical innovation at its core, controlled costs, and a clear pathway from regional series to the top tiers of the sport, we are investing in the future of global motor sport."

Pirelli's motorsport director Marco Isola added: "We are delighted to have been appointed sole tyre supplier for the FIA certified Formula Regional championships. Pirelli is proud of its role in the pyramid of single-seater series, present in all categories from top to bottom.

"It is a significant endorsement of the worth of our technology, and the quality and reliability of our tyres, but above all, it recognises our ability to deliver specific products for every level of driver development, meeting the targets set by the FIA and the various promoters.

"We are also particularly pleased that Pirelli will once again be on track at the Macau event, supplying the FR and the F4 cars as they tackle the Guia Circuit, one of the most exciting challenges in motor racing."

READ MORE: Fernando Alonso confirms F1 retirement plan

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem Pirelli
Late FIA penalty set to kick in at F1 star's next race
F1 News & Gossip

Late FIA penalty set to kick in at F1 star's next race

  • Yesterday 19:55
The eight F1 race bans issued as Max Verstappen nears punishment
Inside F1

The eight F1 race bans issued as Max Verstappen nears punishment

  • Yesterday 12:58

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton reveals timeline for BRUTAL Ferrari judgement

  • 24 minutes ago
FIA News

Official FIA statement issued as Pirelli announce exclusive new deal

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hit by devastating Ferrari reality as late FIA penalty set for next race

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

F1 Recap: Max Verstappen marriage teased as champion puts £58m property up for sale

  • Yesterday 23:56
F1 Social

Jaw-dropping Lewis Hamilton Las Vegas GP package revealed amid Ferrari struggles

  • Yesterday 22:58
Cadillac

Long-standing F1 curse makes Cadillac seat a poisoned chalice for Ricciardo, Perez and more

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'
400.000+ views

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'

  • 20 may
 FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
300.000+ views

FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

  • 24 may
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
200.000+ views

Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

  • 27 may
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x