Official FIA statement issued as Pirelli announce exclusive new deal

The FIA and Pirelli have released statements on a brand-new exclusive deal to come into effect in 2026.

Already the official tyre supplier for F1, F2 and F3, the Italian tyre manufacturer will now supply the rubber for all Formula Regional championships certified by the FIA.

Pirelli are now the sole tyre supplier for all FIA-run categories, and will develop a new 15" tyre for Formula Regional's new car specifications, which will come into effect next year.

The company already supplied tyres for the European and Oceanic Formula Regional championships, but other regions had previously had their cars shod by different providers – Hankook in the Americas, Dunlop in Japan, and Giti in the Middle East.

Ben Sulayem: FIA investing in future with Pirelli

Releasing a statement to go along with the announcement, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "With Pirelli on board as exclusive tyre partner, Formula Regional is set to thrive and deliver incredible racing and greater sporting parity across our different championships so that we offer young drivers an equal opportunity to show their skill.

"This next phase for Formula Regional reflects our ambition to create a truly modern, competitive, and accessible platform for developing drivers. With technical innovation at its core, controlled costs, and a clear pathway from regional series to the top tiers of the sport, we are investing in the future of global motor sport."

Pirelli's motorsport director Marco Isola added: "We are delighted to have been appointed sole tyre supplier for the FIA certified Formula Regional championships. Pirelli is proud of its role in the pyramid of single-seater series, present in all categories from top to bottom.

"It is a significant endorsement of the worth of our technology, and the quality and reliability of our tyres, but above all, it recognises our ability to deliver specific products for every level of driver development, meeting the targets set by the FIA and the various promoters.

"We are also particularly pleased that Pirelli will once again be on track at the Macau event, supplying the FR and the F4 cars as they tackle the Guia Circuit, one of the most exciting challenges in motor racing."

@pirellisport has been confirmed as the official tyre supplier for all Formula Regional Championships that introduce the second generation FR cars from 2026 onwards. 🏁



The Italian manufacturer will also make its return to the iconic Macau Grand Prix in 2025, 🇲🇴 supplying tyres… pic.twitter.com/tgGJdjgdhw — FIA (@fia) June 8, 2025

