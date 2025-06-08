close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Cadillac logo

Cadillac F1 decision deadline unveiled as new driver target confirmed

Cadillac F1 decision deadline unveiled as new driver target confirmed

Cadillac logo

A candidate for one of the Cadillac F1 seats has unveiled when they are expecting the new team to make a decision on their 2026 driver lineup.

The two drivers who will compete for the American team have been the subject of much speculation, with the likes of Sergio Perez, Colton Herta, Zhou Guanyu and Mick Schumacher all named as potential targets.

F1 HEADLINES: Marko plans Verstappen exit confrontation as Aston Martin ready to pounce

Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas has also expressed his interest in the Cadillac project, and has now confirmed the target deadline for when he would like to understand his future with the team.

"Timeline wise, I know my timeline and when I want to know about next year and what plans do I need to make."

"August more or less is a pretty good target for that," he said on the Beyond the Grid podcast.

"Hopefully we’ll hear something more soon. Again I think they have a few more drivers on the list. I would imagine my experience will help because now I have raced in three different teams."

Could Bottas drive for Cadillac in F1?

The Finn also revealed his passion for the Cadillac project, claiming it would be the perfect opportunity to shape the team from scratch if he were to return to the sport.

"For me I see a very interesting project, something new to Formula 1, an American team with maybe a different view to the sport," Bottas continued.

"Let’s say if I was to be there as a driver, it would be very interesting because you can start from scratch, the team starts from zero, you can actually make a big influence on things, which direction to go."

"That would be very motivating and rewarding when the success comes."

When asked his plans if he failed to obtain the F1 drive, Bottas confirmed his interest in racing across the pond with the IndyCar series, although he remained keen to focus on a return to the pinnacle of motorsport for the foreseeable future.

"If it's not Formula 1 for me next year, I definitely need to figure out the Plan B. One option is definitely IndyCar and if that would be the case I would want to commit to many years," he concluded.

READ MORE: Red Bull plans confirmed for Verstappen ban as Ricciardo verdict delivered

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes Sergio Perez Aston Martin Valtteri Bottas
Cadillac F1 announces huge signing ahead of 2026 debut
Cadillac F1

Cadillac F1 announces huge signing ahead of 2026 debut

  • June 4, 2025 18:14
‘I’m confident’ - Daniel Ricciardo Cadillac deal given defiant verdict by F1 paddock insider
Daniel Ricciardo

‘I’m confident’ - Daniel Ricciardo Cadillac deal given defiant verdict by F1 paddock insider

  • May 26, 2025 21:57

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Marko plans Verstappen exit confrontation as champion confirms retirement criteria

  • 39 minutes ago
F1 2025

F1 Power List 2025: The most important people in the sport, ranked

  • 1 hour ago
Cadillac F1

Cadillac F1 decision deadline unveiled as new driver target confirmed

  • 2 hours ago
Inside F1

The eight F1 race bans issued as Max Verstappen nears punishment

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Sebastian Vettel given Red Bull return boost after fresh update

  • Today 11:56
F1 News & Gossip

F1 champion selling incredible £58m mansion

  • Today 10:57
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'
400.000+ views

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'

  • 20 may
 FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
300.000+ views

FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

  • 24 may
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
200.000+ views

Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

  • 27 may
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x