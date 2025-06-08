Cadillac F1 decision deadline unveiled as new driver target confirmed
A candidate for one of the Cadillac F1 seats has unveiled when they are expecting the new team to make a decision on their 2026 driver lineup.
The two drivers who will compete for the American team have been the subject of much speculation, with the likes of Sergio Perez, Colton Herta, Zhou Guanyu and Mick Schumacher all named as potential targets.
Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas has also expressed his interest in the Cadillac project, and has now confirmed the target deadline for when he would like to understand his future with the team.
"Timeline wise, I know my timeline and when I want to know about next year and what plans do I need to make."
"August more or less is a pretty good target for that," he said on the Beyond the Grid podcast.
"Hopefully we’ll hear something more soon. Again I think they have a few more drivers on the list. I would imagine my experience will help because now I have raced in three different teams."
Could Bottas drive for Cadillac in F1?
The Finn also revealed his passion for the Cadillac project, claiming it would be the perfect opportunity to shape the team from scratch if he were to return to the sport.
"For me I see a very interesting project, something new to Formula 1, an American team with maybe a different view to the sport," Bottas continued.
"Let’s say if I was to be there as a driver, it would be very interesting because you can start from scratch, the team starts from zero, you can actually make a big influence on things, which direction to go."
"That would be very motivating and rewarding when the success comes."
When asked his plans if he failed to obtain the F1 drive, Bottas confirmed his interest in racing across the pond with the IndyCar series, although he remained keen to focus on a return to the pinnacle of motorsport for the foreseeable future.
"If it's not Formula 1 for me next year, I definitely need to figure out the Plan B. One option is definitely IndyCar and if that would be the case I would want to commit to many years," he concluded.
