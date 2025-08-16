Mick Schumacher F1 return takes fresh twist as shock option emerges

Former F1 star Mick Schumacher has been tipped for a surprise return to the sport ahead of the 2026 campaign...but it's perhaps not quite what he was hoping for.

The German - son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher - has been without a seat since being ditched by Haas after just two seasons at the end of 2022.

He was soon offered a lifeline by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, coming in as the team's reserve driver behind Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

But after spending two years on the side lines, the former F2 champion opted to step down that role last winter.

Since last year, the 26-year-old has been driving for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), but has has made no secret of his desire to one day get back on the F1 grid.

According to The Race, Schumacher is in with a good chance of signing for 2026 debutants Cadillac - but he 'would most likely have to settle for a reserve and development driver role'.

Mick Schumacher has been touted as a potential option for Cadillac next season

Will we see Schumacher in F1 again?

It's not the first time his name has been linked with the American outfit, however Schumacher would have no doubt been eyeing up a starting spot on the grid rather than another spell playing second fiddle.

It appears that he is continuing to pay the price for an underwhelming two-year stint at Haas, but it would be unfair to lay the blame solely at his door, with the team hardly setting the world alight prior to his arrival.

Having seen several of his former colleagues earn second chances at the top level, Schumacher can arguable feel a little aggrieved that he has been largely written off.

Audi were previously believed to be interested in having a discussion, but that ship has now sailed too, with his compatriot Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto set to lead the German giant into a new era in F1 next season.

While Schumacher's chances of ever making it back to the grid seem to be dwindling at this stage, but he at least has plenty to look forward to in the world of endurance racing should he continue down that road.

He has already secured three podium finishes with Alpine in 2025, and finished ninth in this year's prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, demonstrating that he very much still has a future in motorsport.

