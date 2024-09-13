F1 team boss accused of 'DESTROYING' driver
F1 team boss accused of 'DESTROYING' driver
A motorsport icon has spoken out on how one Formula 1 driver's chances of success were 'destroyed' by his former team boss.
Mick Schumacher - son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher - spent two years at Haas having made the step up from F2 in 2021.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull sign new driver as Hamilton BOMBSHELL emerges
READ MORE: McLaren driver 'close' to SHOCK move to F1 rivals
However, he endured a miserable time at the American outfit, collecting just 12 points in 44 starts.
The German was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 campaign, and has been operating as a reserve driver at Mercedes since being left without a seat.
Is time running out for Schumacher?
He had been tipped for a return to the grid in 2025, with Williams previously linked with his signature before completing a deal for Carlos Sainz.
Now with just two seats up for grabs next year, his chances of earning a contract elsewhere are slim, meaning it will likely mean another season spent on the sidelines.
Former F1 driver Hans-Joachim Stuck believes his compatriot has been unfairly overlooked by team principals, and has laid the blame for this squarely at ex-Haas boss Guenther Steiner's doorstep.
Stuck has criticised the Italian's treatment of the 25-year-old, and claims it has had a lasting impact.
READ MORE: Ricciardo responds to 'unreasonable pressure' at Red Bull
Speaking to Eurosport, the two-time Le Mans 24 winner said: "You just have to see that Guenther Steiner destroyed him, criticised him for mistakes that were completely normal.
"He has his conscience on his conscience.
"He might have had a chance at Williams, but Audi would certainly not have been the right racing team.
"Now even younger drivers are coming up, Mick is not getting any younger - he would have every right to get a place again and beat them."
READ MORE: Red Bull driver dealt major blow with team set to 'terminate' contract THIS YEAR
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Baku
- 49 minutes ago
Norris' F1 title fight QUESTIONED by former team boss
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull staff 'FLOCKING to F1 rivals' in mass exodus
- 1 hour ago
F1 team boss accused of 'DESTROYING' driver
- 2 hours ago
Newey SLAMS Sky Sports over Verstappen 'demonisation'
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull sign new driver as Hamilton BOMBSHELL emerges
- Today 07:08
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov