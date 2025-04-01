Guenther Steiner responds to absurd F1 return offer

Guenther Steiner has been jokingly told he could be ‘pulled back’ into the world of Formula 1 during a radio interview.

The former Haas team principal appeared on Radio X’s The Chris Moyles Show, during the press tour for his book Surviving to Drive, a year on from his axe from the role.

When Moyles jokingly claimed F1 could pull him back in, Steiner protested that he did not want to return to the sport and exclaimed: “I don’t want to!”

Moyles continued to tease Steiner by making absurd claims such as: “You and Sebastian Vettel will be both back within two seasons I’m telling you.”

Will Steiner make a return to F1?

Whilst Steiner’s exchange with Moyles was clearly in jest, the former team boss has no intention of staging a comeback to F1, and is instead enjoying a broadcasting career with German television station RTL.

Following his exit from Haas, Steiner has spoken out about how he was fired from the team, stating that he did not see the axe coming from the team owner Gene Haas.

The 59-year-old was told about the decision on a phone call between Christmas and New Year, a conversation that Steiner thought would result in a contract renewal, but he was instead informed that he would no longer be Haas' team principal.

Ayao Komatsu has served as Haas’ team principal since 2024, and whilst the team improved to a seventh-place finish in the constructors’ championship last year, the 2025 season has got off to a bumpy start.

Both Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman finished last of all the remaining cars at the Australian Grand Prix, but improved in China where Ocon claimed a stunning P5 finish, and Bearman was promoted to P8 following Ferrari’s double disqualification.

