Steiner BLASTS conduct of 'CHEAP' Gene Haas
Sacked Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has hit out at team owner Gene Haas calling the American 'cheap'.
Haas finished the 2023 season last in the constructors' standings, and Steiner was swiftly axed at the beginning of the year for failing to drive the team forwards.
The Italian has been talking recently about his firing, including a revelation to Sky Sports that he was in a supermarket purchasing ham when he got the call cutting him loose from the team.
While he has insisted that he wasn't 'upset' by the call, he has now told the Athletic that he felt the gesture – letting him go over the phone rather than in person – was 'a little bit cheap', and admitted he has no intention of talking to the American again.
Why did Guenther Steiner leave Haas?
Steiner had told Sky Sports this month: “Honestly, I was looking at what to buy for the evening and then I got the phone call but you know now every time I go into that one [supermarket] I remember that call, but I don’t remember being upset about it.
"For me, at the time, he was like ‘I don’t want to extend your contract' and I was ‘Yeah, fine with me’. That was it, and I went by and bought some ham you know."
He has expanded on that now, telling the New York Times-owned Athletic: “Doing it like this (on the phone) is a little bit cheap if you build up a company for somebody and make him half a billion dollars.
“The last thing I want is to speak with him. I don’t need him anymore.”
