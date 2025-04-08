F1 team announce EARLY driver move in official statement

Alpine reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa will complete a move to Haas ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, following an official announcement from the Formula 1 team.

The Japanese driver competed with Alpine during FP1 at the Japanese GP, and only became one of the team's reserve drivers' in January this year.

Hirakawa filled in for Jack Doohan at Alpine during Friday's first session at Suzuka, but he has now made the switch to Haas, where he will take on the role of the team's reserve driver.

He will make his debut for the American outfit this week as he steps in for rookie Ollie Bearman for another FP1 appearance at the Bahrain GP

In an official statement, the 31-year-old said: “I’m excited to join MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, I really appreciate this opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to a new journey with the team.

“I’m driving my first FP1 session in Bahrain, so for me to have driven at two race weekends in a row is exciting, and I can’t wait to get to Bahrain."

Haas add experienced racer to 2025 ranks

He will also get another opportunity to get behind the wheel of Bearman's car during practice later this season in Mexico, while Esteban Ocon will vacate his seat for two sessions in Spain and Abu Dhabi.

The Japanese driver - who currently competes for Toyota GAZOO Racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship - has previous experience in the Haas cockpit, having impressed during 2024 post-season testing in Abu Dhabi.

The 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans champion has built up plenty of racing experience across multiple disciplines over his career, including Super Formula, Super GT, and the World Endurance Championship.

“It’s great to welcome Ryō to MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and have his experience bolster our knowledge and understanding of the VF-25,” said team principal Ayao Komatsu.

“His feedback was very detailed at the post-season test last year, so being able to provide Ryō valuable track time across four different circuits this year will help the entire team.”

Haas have made a solid if unspectacular start to the 2025 campaign, with Bearman and Ocon combining to score 15 points over three races.

They currently sit sixth in the constructors' championship, sandwiched between Williams and Aston Martin.

McLaren look in prime position to retain their title, with the Brits enjoying another positive weekend in Japan, and occupy top spot ahead of Mercedes and Red Bull.

READ MORE: McLaren dealt championship BLOW as team's disastrous 2025 start continues

Related