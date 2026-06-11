F1 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weather - latest from race weekend in Spain

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The newly-named Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix takes place this weekend, and here is the all-important weather forecast.

The race around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is usually labelled simply the Spanish Grand Prix, but from 2026, it is being known as the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

That's because of the introduction this year of a new race around the streets of Madrid, which will be the home of the Spanish GP from now on.

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But despite the name change, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is a track that is well-known to drivers, having previously been the venue of pre-season testing for many years, and ahead of this season there was a private shakedown around the circuit too.

The race this year plays host to the continuation of a championship battle between two Mercedes drivers, as it did 10 years ago, with that occasion going down in F1 history because of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg's collision which paved the way for Max Verstappen to claim his first grand prix victory.

Here is the weather forecast for the event at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

F1 Barcelona Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, June 12: FP1 & FP2

The first session of the weekend gets underway at 1:30pm local time (CEST), and will play out in glorious conditions as Spain revels in early summer heat.

Temperatures will be sat at 25 degrees Celsius, but under the clear blue skies, that will have a real feel of around 30 degrees.

Humidity will be high, at 63 per cent, while wind speeds will be just 5mph, not providing any problems for drivers as they attempt to find their braking points around the circuit.

There is a zero per cent chance of rain, as there is for FP2, which kicks off at 5pm local time and is once again set for sunny, hot conditions.

Temperatures will have risen slightly to 26 degrees Celsius by then, but they will have a real feel of 31.

Saturday, June 13: FP3 & qualifying

The final practice session of the weekend takes place on Saturday early afternoon, and Saturday is set to be the hottest day of the three.

Once again, glorious conditions will grace the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with sun expected all day and a temperature even by the start of FP3 at 12:30pm of 27 degrees Celsius.

This will have a real feel of 31 in what will be a stifling afternoon for the drivers, but once again, there is not a single drop of rain expected for the whole of Saturday's running.

FP3 is followed by qualifying at 4pm local time, with the sun continuing to beam down. The temperatures may climb to 28 for the first competitive session of the weekend, and that brings with it a real feel of 32.

Humidity will be lower than on Friday, sat at just over 50 per cent, while the wind speeds remain low for Saturday's running.

Sunday, June 14: Race

As always, the main event of the weekend takes place on Sunday, with lights out for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix at 3pm local time (CEST).

There is a zero per cent chance of rain falling throughout the day, meaning we will get a dry race, and it could be a hot few hours for the drivers, with temperatures sat up at 27 degrees Celsius.

With a real feel of 32, and humidity hovering around the 60 per cent mark, the race could be a real physical battle, and drivers will have to overcome that if they want to claim victory.

Keep checking back to this page throughout the weekend for updates.

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