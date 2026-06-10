Christian Horner opens up on new role after Formula 1 departure

Horner is taking on a very new challenge

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Christian Horner has shared his enthusiasm after accepting his first high-profile position since stepping away from Formula 1 last year.

The former Red Bull team principal left the sport in dramatic circumstances in 2025, bringing an end to a hugely successful tenure that saw the Milton Keynes-based team capture multiple drivers' and constructors' championships under his leadership.

Nearly a year on from his departure, Horner is returning to the professional spotlight in a different capacity. Rather than rejoining the F1 paddock, he has taken up an advisory role with London-based private equity firm Oakley Capital.

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The fund, run by serial entrepreneur Peter Dubens, is looking to increase its sports portfolio and sees Horner as the perfect weapon to do so.

Christian Horner statement on new job

"Sports businesses are benefitting from growing global audiences and participation rates as more people embrace healthier, active lifestyles," he said in an official statement announcing his new role.

"I have known and respected Peter and the Oakley team for many years and have always admired their approach to building ambitious, founder-led businesses.

"Oakley Capital has established a strong reputation across the sports and consumer landscape and I look forward to working together in the future and sharing my experience to help support the next generation of standout sports businesses."

Horner, pictured with wife Geri, left F1 last summer.

Horner to unlock new investment opportunities

Oakley’s existing investments in the sports sector include Athena Racing (now GB1) the ‘Challenger of Record’ for the 38th America’s Cup sailing competition and Dubens is clearly looking to do more in the space, with Horner unlocking those new opportunities.

"Christian Horner is widely recognised as a highly successful leader in global sport. His track record, expertise and commercial instinct will be invaluable as we continue to scale our sports portfolio," he explained.

"We are increasingly drawn to businesses in this space that share the hallmarks of a typical Oakley investment: founder-led, high-growth and supported by resilient revenues, or under-commercialised ‘scarce’ assets with significant untapped potential.

"We look forward to working with Christian in order to unlock these opportunities."

When will Horner return to F1?

While Horner is not yet back in F1, he has been linked with a number of potential landing spots.

He has reportedly been part of a group looking to purchase a 24 percent stake in Alpine, and is also reported to have held talks with Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll about a role there.

In recent weeks Horner has also been strongly linked with the move by Chinese automotive giant BYD to form a 12th team on the F1 grid in the future.

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