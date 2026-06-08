FIA delivers ruling on Lewis Hamilton after Monaco Grand Prix probe

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Lewis Hamilton received a decision from FIA stewards after the Ferrari driver was investigated during a dramatic Monaco Grand Prix while running near the front of the field.

The seven-time world champion came under scrutiny for a potential safety car violation following a neutralization triggered by Lance Stroll's accident around the streets of Monte Carlo.

The investigation unfolded during a chaotic phase of the race that also saw Charles Leclerc crash shortly after the initial safety car period. The incident prompted a red flag as officials assessed track conditions in the areas affected by both accidents.

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Hamilton found out during the 35-minute break in the race, however, that he was under investigation for leaving more than 10 car lengths to the car in front during the safety car, in what would have been a hammer blow to his chances of claiming a podium.

However, it was confirmed just before the race restart that Hamilton had been given a no further action verdict, leaving him free to race Kimi Antonelli for the race win in the final nine laps of the race.

Isack Hadjar handed verdict after Hamilton

The FIA race stewards were extremely busy during the Monaco GP, and were investigating Isack Hadjar for a similar alleged incident to Hamilton's, but that was also given a no further action verdict.

However, Hadjar was also under investigation for a red flag infringement, which will be investigated after the race and may take away his first Red Bull podium.

The pair will be very relieved to have got away with the initial alleged safety car infringements, however, with many drivers around them picking up various penalties.

Hamilton has not been as high up in the drivers' championship since the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and he is now 15 points ahead of team-mate Leclerc in the standings too.

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