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Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, generic, FP1, Monaco, 2026

F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix: Results, times and positions

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, generic, FP1, Monaco, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix: Results, times and positions

Find all the times and positions from the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix here

By Kerry Violet.

F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli has extended his race-winning streak to five victories after a spectacular Monaco Grand Prix.

Antonelli's win was under threat, however, from Lewis Hamilton who tried to get past the Mercedes at Sainte-Devote on not just one, but two occasions.

At one stage, it appeared that any chance of a Hamilton victory had evaporated when the stewards awarded the Ferrari star a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

However, fortune shone on Hamilton when Lance Stroll crashed into the wall and triggered a safety car. This allowed Hamilton to serve his penalty - and retain second place - under safety car conditions, where both Ferraris pitted for fresh tyres prior to Antonelli.

Fortune didn't favour Charles Leclerc though, who, on the safety car, restart immediately hit the wall and triggered a second safety car. The Monegasque star was furious when he stormed back into the garage, having complained over team radio: "I'm not even going to take the blame! These brakes!"

On the race restart - 35 minutes later - Hamilton couldn't quite manage to get past Antonelli in a thrilling close to the Monaco Grand Prix; although there was chaos behind when Franco Colapinto made contact with Carlos Sainz and ended his race.

George Russell, who was also hit with a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pitlane, also had a nightmare end to the race after he failed to serve his penalty when he pitted during the safety car period. As a result, he was awarded a drive-through penalty and finished outside of the points.

Alongside Hamilton and Russell, Franco Colapinto, Pierre Gasly (twice) and Oscar Piastri were also hit with penalties for the same infringement - which led to suspicions over a wider issue with the sensor measuring the pitlane speed.

In response to this raft of penalties, Brundle said on Sky Sports F1's commentary: "Something strange is going on. The sensor has moved or the sensor has got an issue."

Prior to the late drama, Max Verstappen's race ended before it even started, after the Dutchman stalled on the grid when the lights went out and retired with engine issues.

Valtteri Bottas became the second retirement of the race when he returned his Cadillac back to the pits on lap 18, unable to continue due to an overheating issue. Ollie Bearman was the third on lap 30 and a mere footnote to Sunday's list of retirements.

Unfortunately for Lando Norris, he fell prey to the Monaco curse and retired with power unit issues after complaining about the battery, a disappointing end to the weekend proceedings for last year's winner.

F1 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2026

F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix Results
Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes-
2Lewis HamiltonFerrari+6.271
3Isack HadjarRed Bull+23.394
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+24.261
5Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+26.553
6Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+29.010
7Pierre GaslyAlpine+30.369
8Alex AlbonWilliams+33.413
9Esteban OconHaas+37.140
10Sergio PerezCadillac+39.153
11Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+41.899
12Gabriel BortoletoAudi+42.748
13George RussellMercedes+43.353
14Nico HulkenbergAudi+44.102
15Franco ColapintoAlpine+48.964
16Carlos SainzWilliamsDNF
17Charles LeclercFerrariDNF
18Lance StrollAston MartinDNF
19Lando NorrisMcLarenDNF
20Ollie BearmanHaasDNF
21Valtteri BottasCadillacDNF
22Max VerstappenRed BullDNF

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

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