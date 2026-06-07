F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix: Results, times and positions
F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix: Results, times and positions
Find all the times and positions from the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix here
F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli has extended his race-winning streak to five victories after a spectacular Monaco Grand Prix.
Antonelli's win was under threat, however, from Lewis Hamilton who tried to get past the Mercedes at Sainte-Devote on not just one, but two occasions.
At one stage, it appeared that any chance of a Hamilton victory had evaporated when the stewards awarded the Ferrari star a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane.
However, fortune shone on Hamilton when Lance Stroll crashed into the wall and triggered a safety car. This allowed Hamilton to serve his penalty - and retain second place - under safety car conditions, where both Ferraris pitted for fresh tyres prior to Antonelli.
Fortune didn't favour Charles Leclerc though, who, on the safety car, restart immediately hit the wall and triggered a second safety car. The Monegasque star was furious when he stormed back into the garage, having complained over team radio: "I'm not even going to take the blame! These brakes!"
On the race restart - 35 minutes later - Hamilton couldn't quite manage to get past Antonelli in a thrilling close to the Monaco Grand Prix; although there was chaos behind when Franco Colapinto made contact with Carlos Sainz and ended his race.
George Russell, who was also hit with a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pitlane, also had a nightmare end to the race after he failed to serve his penalty when he pitted during the safety car period. As a result, he was awarded a drive-through penalty and finished outside of the points.
Alongside Hamilton and Russell, Franco Colapinto, Pierre Gasly (twice) and Oscar Piastri were also hit with penalties for the same infringement - which led to suspicions over a wider issue with the sensor measuring the pitlane speed.
In response to this raft of penalties, Brundle said on Sky Sports F1's commentary: "Something strange is going on. The sensor has moved or the sensor has got an issue."
Prior to the late drama, Max Verstappen's race ended before it even started, after the Dutchman stalled on the grid when the lights went out and retired with engine issues.
Valtteri Bottas became the second retirement of the race when he returned his Cadillac back to the pits on lap 18, unable to continue due to an overheating issue. Ollie Bearman was the third on lap 30 and a mere footnote to Sunday's list of retirements.
Unfortunately for Lando Norris, he fell prey to the Monaco curse and retired with power unit issues after complaining about the battery, a disappointing end to the weekend proceedings for last year's winner.
F1 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2026
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|-
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+6.271
|3
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+23.394
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+24.261
|5
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+26.553
|6
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+29.010
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+30.369
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+33.413
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+37.140
|10
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+39.153
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+41.899
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+42.748
|13
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+43.353
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+44.102
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+48.964
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|DNF
|17
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|DNF
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|19
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|DNF
|20
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|DNF
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|DNF
|22
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|DNF
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.
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