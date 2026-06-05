Carlos Sainz opens up on balancing F1 life and socializing

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Williams driver Carlos Sainz has spoken candidly about whether there is room for a social life amid the intense demands of competing in Formula 1.

Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, the Spaniard discussed his lifestyle and mindset in an interview, reflecting on how his approach to racing has evolved during his 12th season in the sport and his first year with Williams.

Sainz's journey to becoming an established Formula 1 star has not always been straightforward. After beginning his career within Red Bull's junior program at Toro Rosso, he faced a major setback when the team opted to promote former teammate Max Verstappen, forcing him to carve out a different path on the grid.

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Watching on as the Dutchman was promoted up to the main team, Sainz had to be patient to get his first grand prix win under his belt, with all four of his current victories coming as a result of his time driving for Ferrari.

Having entered a new era of his career at 31 years of age with Williams, Sainz maintains he has no time for partying, and wishes to race in the sport for as long as possible.

Sainz has no time for partying: 'I want to keep racing until I'm 40'

"I get hooked on all sports until I reach a decent level, even on vacation with my friends, who are all athletes," the Spaniard said in a recent interview, indicating that without sport, he wouldn't have an appropriate outlet for his competitive nature.

Unpacking how that has impacted his ability to relax and party, Sainz continued: "So, there's not much partying: suddenly nine o'clock at night rolls around, we all go out to dinner together, and when we say 'Come on, let's have a drink,' we don't because we're dead tired," he revealed whilst laughing.

In the same interview, Sainz pointed to the future he has in mind in F1 and with his girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson, admitting: "I envision a long career. And I think I’m someone who will be in the world of sports, and motorsports specifically, for quite some time. I don’t know in what role or how, but I’d like to keep racing from at least 31 to 40 years old for sure , whether it’s Formula 1 or any other discipline.

"And from there, I’ll look at my personal and family situation and decide if I want to continue racing or if I want to dedicate myself to another role within the sport. Maybe in five years you’ll interview me again and I’ll tell you something different, but right now that’s what I want to do.”

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