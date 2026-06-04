F1 insider slams Ferrari’s first EV as backlash grows over new model

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Ferrari’s debut electric vehicle has come under heavy criticism, with one prominent Formula 1 insider delivering a particularly harsh assessment of the landmark new model.

The Italian manufacturer recently revealed its first all-electric car, a launch that generated significant attention across both the automotive and motorsport worlds.

Reaction to the unveiling has been mixed at best. Critics have questioned the vehicle’s styling, concerns have been raised about its reported price point, and the announcement has sparked widespread debate among Ferrari enthusiasts about the brand’s move into the EV market - with a vehicle reportedly costing $640,000.

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The decision for Ferrari to roll out an EV seems as bonkers as Aston Martin deciding to get into Lime bikes (which actually might be faster than their current F1 car on reflection).

But the bad news for the Scuderia is that it doesn't look like the bad news is going to blow over anytime soon.

Will Buxton: Ferrari Luce is a 'pig'

The F1 and IndyCar pundit did not hold back as he slammed the Italian giants for ripping the soul out of the very thing they should be aiming to produce.

"$645,000 that will set you back," he told Speed on Fox. "It’s an electric Ferrari. If you’re going to rip the heart out of a Ferrari by removing an actual engine, what are you going to end up with? Something with no character and no soul. It’s a pig.

"Who are they trying to appeal to with this? Who’s got $645,000 to spend on something? Honestly a Hyundai electric car looks better than that."

"There’s no soul or joy in that," he continued. "Maybe they’ve designed something so pig ugly and so abhorrent to the traditions of Ferrari, they’ve done it on purpose so they’ll never be asked to make another one again.

"Enzo Ferrari is spinning so fast in his grave that he’s producing enough electricity to power that bloody thing."

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