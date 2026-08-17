F1 team boss reveals brutal nature of high-profile sacking
F1 team boss reveals brutal nature of high-profile sacking
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When Graeme Lowdon was unceremoniously sacked as Cadillac team principal it once again illustrated the brutal nature of F1.
Surviving in the paddock for any length of time is no mean feat, and Lowdon became the latest victim when he was removed from his post on Wednesday.
The decision came with Cadillac sitting at the bottom of the Constructors' standings, without a single point to show for their rookie season so far.
The manner in which the move was made brought raised eyebrows from many observers, who had expected a more graceful transition from the experienced Lowdon to a new face at some stage in the future.
Instead the transfer of power to new team principal Marcin Budkowski was abrupt in the extreme, leaving CEO Dan Towriss to explain why it had to be that way.
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Dan Towriss on Lowdon sacking
Speaking in the aftermath, he explained to media: "I think Graeme and I always talked about that there would be a transition at some point."
Towriss admitted that moment had come "sooner than was expected" as he added: "This decision was mine. I think there's a very narrow window of opportunity when you look at what we're building and an opportunity to build something new and innovative."
Towriss then explained the brutal nature of how the move was executed, continuing: "Yeah, so Graeme and I spoke this morning so I think it is a very recent conversation from that perspective. And there's no easy way to make this transition within Formula 1.
"Can you imagine the press if, Marcin strolling through for a tour of the factory or we're having these conversations? It becomes destabilising at that point.
"And so it's important to respect the purview of the leadership that's in place at that time. And so it does compress the decision making, the timeline and how these things come together. Makes it feel more abrupt than it would be otherwise.
"But it's the nature of Formula 1 and it's the way it had to happen."
Now the 49-year-old Pole Budkowski will take on the task of making Cadillac relevant in F1 terms, with Towriss concluding: "It's really about just having a clear vision on what we're building in the future, the rate of progress and making sure that matches the ambitions of ownership."
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